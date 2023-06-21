Disney Park Abandons Guests, Cancels Customer Service Channel

One Disney Park has canceled a vital online service for Guests – leaving some fans feeling abandoned in a time of mass confusion at the Resort.

The past couple of months have been rough for Disneyland Paris, to say the least. Since May, it’s faced multiple mass strikes and protests as its Cast Members push for higher pay and better working conditions.

What started as small gatherings of disgruntled workers has escalated to crowds overthrowing Sleeping Beauty Castle, canceling shows and parades, and sending wait times soaring for certain attractions requiring mass manpower, such as Autopia. Unsurprisingly, it’s led to Disney (apparently) issuing countless refunds to Guests disappointed with their lackluster magical experience.

While Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski previously stated that Disneyland Paris Cast Members would need to wait until August to discuss any changes to their wages, today DLP Report (@DLPReport) revealed on Twitter that Disney has invited Cast Members to a meeting later this month to “take stock of the situation and share the calendar of negotiations in the second half of 2023.”

That may mean the situation is resolved sooner rather than later – but it also may not. Disney has already sat down with union representatives once before, only for negotiations to fall apart and lead to more strikes.

Until the two parties do reach an agreement, the Disneyland Paris experience is more messy than magical. For Guests, it’s a confusing time to visit the Parks – making the guidance of Guest Services more important than ever. However, Disney has just delivered another blow to prospective Guests: it’s shutting down one of its most vital customer service platforms.

Today (June 21), Disneyland Paris Help (@DLPHelp) announced that its Twitter page would no longer advise Guests past July 1, 2023. Instead, Guests will need to visit the “Help & Contact” section of the Disneyland Paris website or contact Disneyland Paris Guest Services over Instagram or Facebook.

⚠️Please note that this account will cease replying to public and private messages as of 1st July 2023. You can still reach out to our Customer Service via:

➡️Our website, in the “Help & Contact” section

➡️Facebook Messenger

➡️Instagram Direct See you real soon! — DisneylandParis Help (@DLPHelp) June 21, 2023

Needless to say, fans weren’t overjoyed. The announcement led some to question the timing – especially considering how many Disney Parkgoers have spoken out in solidarity with striking Cast Members on Twitter in recent weeks.

User @AurumPunzel commented, “Disney shooting themselves in the foot by closing down an important channel, thus crippling DLP’s outreach. As if the CM strikes over a pay dispute weren’t already bad enough…”

Another called out the quality of Disneyland Paris Guest Services since the start of the strikes, proclaiming: “So you can now hide behind your 8 week service level to respond to customers. I’m still waiting, while you investigate if a strike occurred while I was at the park with my family. SPOILER WARNING, IT DID.”

Meanwhile, @RyanSlade20 pointed out how tough it’ll now become to get assistance with a Disneyland Paris trip, writing: “This is entirely stupid. This is the only and best account to get quick information from. Now we’re going to have to wait literal months for a reply or wait on a foreign call that’s charging us for hours.”

The account remains active until July 1, but after that, getting help with your next Paris vacation may become a little more complicated. Stay tuned for more updates.

Do you rely on Twitter for help with your Disney vacation? Let us know in the comments!