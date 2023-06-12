Social Media Creator Complains Disneyland Strike “Ruined the Whole Experience”

The ongoing Disneyland strike is making its mark on Guests.

Despite discouraging comments from Disneyland Paris Resort President Natacha Rafalski, Cast Members continue to protest for better working conditions and higher wages at Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. Days ago, one union warned Disney leadership that the conflict could become explosive.

As Cast Members protested outside Sleeping Beauty Castle, one social media content creator became fed up with the disruptions to his visit. @snowyjoeyt shared this video from Disneyland Paris on TikTok:

“What do you expect from working at Disneyland?” he asked. “F**king get a better job. You couldn’t do well in your bloody school, did you, you f**king pricks?”

The content creator became infuriated when other Guests clapped for the striking Cast Members. He referred to them using the r-word, a slur for mentally disabled people.

“Why are the visitors clapping the workers striking, ruining the whole experience?” he continued. “What are they doing? This is ridiculous. This is absolutely ridiculous. I don’t understand. What a f**king nightmare.”

The content creator then mocked some of the striking Cast Members’ signs.

“‘It’s a small pay after all.’ Oh, it’s so cringe,” he said. “I came to Disneyland, and the only day that I come, they f**king strike… There’s a f**king protest in the middle. Magical Kingdom, guys. Yeah, magical f**king sh*t.”

The Disneyland Paris strike is anticipated to last for months, as Rafalski warned Cast Members not to expect a raise until August.

Follow Inside the Magic for live updates on the ongoing Disneyland strike. Make sure to share your thoughts with us in the comments!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.