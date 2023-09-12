Fan Response Impacts Country Bear Closure

Disney made several new announcements during the recent D23 reveal, and fans are undoubtedly highly alert. Although they were promised several new additions, such as the new Tree of Life Show at Animal Kingdom, major changes are underway for classic attractions at the Magic Kingdom.

While the presence of the Hatbox Ghost is causing a disturbance in the regions beyond, The Country Bear Jamboree is set to undergo a massive makeover after an impending closure. While that will instantly have some fans up on their hackles, they should remember that there is a far worse alternative.

Country Bear Jamboree Saved by Disney World Fanbase

@mr.unofficialceo gives a Cliff Notes version of the new and exciting developments from Disney, but the way he describes the process behind the Country Bears’ announcement has our attention.

“I do think a change is needed if that fanbase is going to grow. I think the only real options here are change it to make it a bit more relevant, or close it… and I think this is definitely the best case scenario.”

The Country Bear Jamboree is one of the oldest attractions in the Magic Kingdom, and it’s had a large cult following since Country Bear Hall first opened its doors in 1971. Since then, the attraction has undergone a few minor changes, but the core experience remains mostly intact.

The version fans know now has existed since 2012, but the songs and audio used were all present in the original attraction. As entertaining and beloved as the animatronic bears are, the attraction is certainly showing its age.

Jumping back to the TikTok above. The creator is 100% right about the need for the Country Bears’ presence, but the same can also be said for the update as well. The attraction is a classic Walt Disney World fixture, and nearly all hardcore fans know the theme tune in some form or fashion. However, it can’t live on nostalgia alone.

The update coming to the Country Bear Jamboree is both a sign of progress and a relief that Disney does indeed care about its fanbase. However, it’s also a sign that change for any of Disney’s iconic attractions is inevitable.

While this comes off as good news to most, it’s also a confirmation of an adapt-or-die mentality for the company. We’ll still see Henry, Wendel, Trixie, and the Five Bear Rugs again, but will they be the same furry friends we all know and love?

Is it time for the Country Bears to get a massive overhaul, or do you like things the way they are? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!