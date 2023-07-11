Song Lyric Could Close Country Bears

The Disney Parks have a reputation for being both timeless and constantly in development. That said, several attractions have stood the test of time, some dating back to before the 1950s. As much as fans love some of these classic fixtures in Disneyland and Walt Disney World, not all have aged remarkably well.

The Splash Mountain scandal is one of the most divisive controversies in recent Disney history. Despite being a Disney Park mainstay for decades, the ride was closed and replaced after a petition went viral and social justice groups labeled it racist and problematic. Construction on Tiana’s Bayou adventure has barely begun, and the Country Bears are already being put on the chopping block.

Curtains for the Country Bears?

The Country Bear Jamboree is one of the few original Walt Disney World attractions still in operation. Although the experience has undergone some reworkings and refurbishments in the past, it’s still considered a favorite by many fans. As one of the oldest attractions on Park property, it’s definitely one of those so-dated-its-classic features.

However, a potentially problematic line in one of the show’s musical numbers was recently pointed out, and it has some Disney fans a little nervous. If a petition is enough to get “small world” and Splash Mountain in hot water, what might one do for Bunny, Bubbles, and Beulah?

@themouselets on TikTok writes under their video post that they’re shocked the attraction is still in the Parks, but defends its presence nonetheless. While this is obviously a tongue-in-cheek post, it does put a very realistic and very dangerous thought in mind.

For those unfamiliar with the term, the verse “All the guys that turn me on turn me down.” refers to the original connotation of “turn on” as to stimulate or excite. However, many minds are likely to go to the sexual implication, which might end up eventually offending some Guests.

The Country Bear Jamboree, like Splash Mountain before it, is a product of its time which hasn’t been changed much since its opening date. Although most fans will jump to its defense, it doesn’t take much controversy to get the Parks to change these days.

Are the Country Bears in danger of being cancelled? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!