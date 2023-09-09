Stunning News From Disney as EPCOT Expansions to Open Sooner Than Expected

World Celebration is a themed area within EPCOT, officially announced at the 2019 D23 Expo on August 26, 2019. This area is designed to provide guests with new experiences that foster connections among each other and with the world around them. Here are some key elements and features of World Celebration:

Imagination! Pavilion: World Celebration incorporates the existing Imagination! Pavilion, which has been a long-standing attraction at EPCOT. This pavilion has offered guests various interactive and imaginative experiences over the years.

Spaceship Earth: The area also includes the current version of Spaceship Earth, EPCOT’s iconic geodesic sphere attraction. While an update to Spaceship Earth was announced, it has been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Spaceship Earth takes guests on a journey through the history of communication and human progress.

Odyssey Center: The Odyssey Center is part of World Celebration and has been used for various purposes, including special events and dining experiences. It serves as a versatile space within the park.

Planned Additions: The World Celebration is set to include several planned additions. These additions encompass CommuniCore Hall and Plaza, intended to serve as the central hub for EPCOT’s signature festivals. This includes events such as the International Food & Wine Festival, International Flower & Garden Festival, International Festival of the Arts, and International Festival of the Holidays.

Dreamers Point: Another notable feature of World Celebration is Dreamers Point. While specific details may vary, this area will likely be designed as a scenic and contemplative space where guests can relax, reflect, and enjoy the beauty of EPCOT.

World Celebration is part of EPCOT’s ongoing transformation, which aims to revitalize the park and create new and exciting visitor experiences. While some of these plans may have been impacted by external factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, they reflect Disney’s commitment to evolving and enhancing the guest experience at EPCOT.

