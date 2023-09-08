New ‘Fantasmic!’ Replacement Nighttime Show Confirmed by Disney

Disney has announced a brand-new nighttime show coming to Disneyland soon that will look to replace Fantasmic!.

For a short time, Disney has confirmed that this all-new nighttime show coming to Disneyland will replace the former Fantasmic! that shut down some time ago after a massive fire led to the eventual destruction of the iconic Maleficent Dragon. The Disneyland website does confirm that the Fantasmic! show will return at some point in the Spring of 2024.

The new nighttime show, The Heartbeat of New Orleans – A Living Mural, will begin September 29 inside the Rivers of America at Disneyland Park.

Starting Sept. 29, a new limited-time nighttime entertainment offering “The Heartbeat of New Orleans – A Living Mural” – featuring music and projections – is coming to the Rivers of America at Disneyland Park. pic.twitter.com/Jzpz3ZI8VP — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) September 7, 2023

Scott Gustin, an industry insider and professional journalist, confirmed the news of this new nighttime show yesterday afternoon . The new show will feature music and projections that will attract guests and take them through the culture and vibes of New Orleans life. Scott Gustin also mentioned the following about the show:

The offering includes a “jazz score and projections that tell a short, whimsical tale of a mischievous little frog. This unique art installation and Queenie and the Jambalaya Jazz Band will happen on “select evenings this fall, and nightly during the holiday season.”

This will replace the previously mentioned Fantasmic! Nighttime show, but only for a brief time as the new show will be limited in terms of time, but there is no set timeframe for when the show is expected to end.

We guess this show will tie guests over through the Spring of 2024, right around when Disneyland plans to announce Fantasmic’s official return date. But for now, this show will be a new spectacle to behold as projections and music blare throughout The Rivers of America and guests gather around for live entertainment.

For those unaware, back in April this year, the Dragon from the nighttime show Fantasmic! caught fire and burned up , leading to the evacuation of the guests from the park. Visitors on the park’s western side were promptly guided to exit, and all attractions west of the Jungle Cruise were swiftly closed. Reports began to be released stating that the Dragon had burned up and collapsed as crews did their best to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported from the Anaheim Fire Department, although the park was evacuated and reopened less than an hour after the incident occurred. The areas closed off to guests included Adventureland, Frontierland, New Orleans Square, and Critter Country, which remained closed throughout the ordeal.

