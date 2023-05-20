Fantasmic! to Remain on Hiatus, Fans Hopeful Parades Return

Disneyland Fantasmic! fans received some bad news earlier today.

Fantasmic has been on hiatus since April, when the animatronic Maleficent dragon caught fire during one of the nightly shows. While an actual cause has never been officially released, there were photos showing the animatronic leaking some kind of fluid during the performance, and the fire damage was extensive.

Thankfully, no one was hurt and fans expected that the show would be back in a couple of days running on B mode. Fantasmic often runs B mode if there’s an issue with the animatronic, and shows a similar sequence projection mapped onto a wall of mist, similar to the other water features used throughout the show. However, the show has not returned yet, and seems unlikely to do so until at least Labor Day per Disney’s latest announcement.

BREAKING: Fantasmic! at Disneyland will remain on hiatus through at least Labor Day. Disneyland: "We are taking this time to evaluate the show and explore opportunities to add new magic and touches for Guests to enjoy." pic.twitter.com/VeLzRcZJLo — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 20, 2023

The announcement now has fans wondering if the Park will offer Guests anything else in its place. Fantasmic was Disneyland’s biggest nighttime show aside from their nighttime fireworks show and now with the Park entering the busy summer season with no nighttime offering, it’s got many fans wondering if Guests will see the return of one of the beloved night time parades.

Disneyland brought back the “Main Street Electrical Parade” last year for a limited time run to celebrate the parade’s 50th anniversary before retiring it again last summer. The parade has been at the Park in some capacity on and off since 2016, although it has split time with the “Paint the Night” parade. “Paint the Night” has not been in the park since 2017 when “Main Street Electrical” returned.

Fans are doubtful about Paint returning because the floats would need refurbishment, whereas “Main Street Electrical” makes more sense because it has been utilized in the Park more recently, and therefore has had major refurbishments already done to it.

Either way, the Park is now in dire need of some form of nighttime entertainment to help with the summer crowds, so fans may be in for some big parade news soon.

