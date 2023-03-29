Disney World Attraction Rumored to Return After Multiple-Year Closure

Walt Disney World Resort might be bringing back a beloved attraction after all.

Disney World Guests who visit Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park are treated to many immersive lands and iconic attractions. While we know that many magical moments can be made while riding attractions, there’s something special about nighttime spectaculars that bring the whole family together.

Currently, Disney Enchantment is still running at Magic Kingdom, but it will soon be replaced by the returning fan-favorite Happily Ever After as the firework show at Cinderella Castle and down Main Street, U.S.A. But, what if we told you another popular nighttime offering could finally be returning to Magic Kingdom Park, this time years after closure?

The Main Street Electrical Parade is a nighttime parade that has been featured at various Disney theme parks around the world, including Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida. The parade features a procession of illuminated floats, each decorated with colorful lights and accompanied by synchronized music.

Rumors have begun swirling that the parade could have a busy 2023.

According to the rumor, set forth by The Main Street Electrical Parade account on Twitter, there are rumors that the parade could return to Disneyland Park in the summer of 2023 before making its return to Magic Kingdom in the fall. If this proves to be true, this would be the first time that the Disney Park parade has returned to Walt Disney World Resort since 2016, when it had its last major run in Orlando.

The Main Street Electrical Parade was first introduced at Disneyland in 1972, and it quickly became a popular attraction. The parade has gone through several updates and modifications over the years, with new floats and characters added to the lineup. Some of the most famous floats include the iconic “Baroque Hoedown” float, which features a spinning rainbow of lights, and the Cinderella and Peter Pan floats.

