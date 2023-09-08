Adored Disney Halloween Character Bombs, Guests Confused by ‘Alien’ Appearance

Spooky season came early for Disneyland as the Oogie Boogie Bash has officially kicked off at the resort. One particular fan-favorite character is not performing well with guests. The Disney fanbase is confused by the character’s ” alien ” look rather than the more realistic-to-the-character vibes Disney was going for.

Disneyland Resort – Oogie Boogie Bash Returns

The Oogie Boogie Bash has returned to Disneyland in California. New this year has been the likes of Disney characters like Sid from Toy Story (1995) and Judge Doom from the Disney classic Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988), played by the iconic and cherished Christopher Lloyd.

Judge Doom has been well received by Disneyland fans and guests looking for a more mature and scary aspect to this family-friendly Halloween event. Universal Studios Hollywood, also in California, has begun their Halloween event tailored to adults called Halloween Horror Nights. Universal is king when it comes to adult-only frightful experiences, but it seems that Disney is trying their luck to instill fear into the little ones who frequent these events.

Disney Character Turns Heads After ‘Alien’ Appearance Confuses Guests

But one character that has returned yet again to the spooky event at Disneyland is not faring well among most guests. Jack Skeletington, the beloved protagonist from the classic and wildly popular A Nightmare Before Christmas Disney animated film from the mind of Tim Burton, is in the spotlight. But not for a good reason.

“Somethings up with Jack, somethings up with Jack”s face IMO the Jack at the park looks like a knockoff, the character doesn’t resemble Jack Skellington at all. I don’t understand why Disneyland has missed the mark with this one, does anyone know what’s up?! Do you agree?

A Reddit user took to social media to voice their concern over the weird, awkward, and cringy appearance of this beloved character, Jack. The user mentions that, in their own opinion, Disneyland “missed the mark on this one.” Other guests were quick to chime in with their thoughts on Jack.

Latex is not very breathable nor does it have very good movement when speaking. They used the half mask so it’s easier to pop on and off while generating less heat for the actor, as well as letting Jack speak without hindering him.

From the photo above, you can see just how “alien” this character looks during the Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland. Other guests also asked what they thought of this costume for this year’s Halloween event.

It’s terrible! I don’t know why they don’t make Jack a face character since sally is one. We’ve gone to MNSSHP multiple times dressed as NBC characters but my husband refuses to meet with “Alien Jack.”

More guests seem to agree that Jack Skellington, despite Disney’s effort to make him look more appealing, has ultimately bombed hard. But this could be something that not all folks agree with, so I’ll ask you, what are your thoughts?