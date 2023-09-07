Disney Experiencing Nationwide Outage, Guests Locked Out of Parks

Disney is experiencing a massive outage that is not allowing guests to make any bookings for future trips to Disney World and Disneyland. Here’s what you need to know.

Disney Booking Reservation System Website Outage – No Bookings Indefinitely

Reported just moments ago, Scott Gustin, Disney insider, and professional journalist, posted the following tweet:

The booking reservation system at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort is currently down. The message on the website says “booking is currently unavailable” and to “check back later.” The call centers are also impacted. pic.twitter.com/QQg3eixP8l — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) September 7, 2023

The outage appears to be to all guests looking to book and make reservations online for Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort. The call centers are also jammed up at the moment, prohibiting all guests from making any form of booking online indefinitely.

It should be noted that Disney is working hard to solve this nationwide outage so that guests can resume booking their future Disneyland or Disney World vacation trips.

The news of the Disney reservation system for WDW and DL being down was reported moments ago, and the problem would have been solved by the time this article makes it to your laptop, tablet, phone, or computer. Disney continues to monitor and address the situation; it is essential to remain patient during this challenging time as Disney works to resolve this issue sooner rather than later.

Disney officials have revealed or released no other information at this time. The website and call centers being down are most likely due to technical difficulties. Ensure to refresh the website and contact the Disney call centers periodically to check and see if the problem has been resolved.

Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort are great places to spend a vacation visiting with you and your loved ones.

More information will be revealed in the coming hours as Inside the Magic gathers more information about this Disney booking reservation system nationwide outage. Stay tuned for more.