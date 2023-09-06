Johnny Depp Officially Replaced, Horror Icon Taking Over

Actor Johnny Depp has been officially replaced, and it seems that a horror icon is set to take over the franchise he was once a part of.

When we think of Johnny Depp, we obviously begin with his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Depp first donned the pirate’s hat in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003, a film that took audiences by surprise with its unique blend of action, supernatural elements, and Depp’s brilliant portrayal of the infamous Captain Jack. This character is a masterclass in character acting, as Depp infused Captain Jack Sparrow with a quirky and unpredictable personality that was both endearing and hilarious.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Depp’s performance is his impeccable comedic timing. Captain Jack Sparrow’s witty one-liners, slurred speech, and offbeat mannerisms added a layer of humor to the character that resonated with audiences of all ages. As the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise made waves at the box office with five films, Disney and Depp found themselves at an impasse following allegations from Depp’s wife Amber Heard.

Amid the accusations from Heard, Disney reportedly turned its back on the actor. Though the company has walked back its position in recent months, sharing publicly that it was “noncommital” on Depp, Disney has still moved forward with other plans that don’t involve Johnny Depp making a major return. But, it doesn’t stop there.

In addition to Depp’s role in Pirates, he’s also known for his partnership with Legendary Director Tim Burton.

Throughout his career, Johnny Depp’s collaboration with Tim Burton allowed him to explore a wide range of characters, from sympathetic outsiders to larger-than-life eccentrics. Depp’s commitment to his roles, his willingness to embrace unconventional narratives, and his dedication to bringing depth to his characters have made him a beloved figure in Hollywood.

Depp’s partnership with Tim Burton began with the 1990 film Edward Scissorhands, where he played the titular role of Edward, a lonely and gentle man with scissors for hands. This character showcased Depp’s ability to convey complex emotions and depth through unconventional roles, earning him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

Over the years, Depp and Burton continued to work together on several projects, including Ed Wood (1994), Sleepy Hollow (1999), and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007). Each film demonstrated its unique creative synergy, as Burton’s dark and whimsical directorial style perfectly complemented Depp’s penchant for portraying eccentric and tortured characters.

While their professional partnership has garnered immense success, Johnny Depp and Tim Burton also share a personal friendship that transcends their work together. Their mutual respect and understanding of each other’s creative visions have undoubtedly contributed to the magic they’ve created on screen.

Because of their personal relationship, it was expected by many industry insiders that Depp would still have a role in the upcoming Beetlejuice 2 project. Depp was previously listed on the official cast for the Warner Bros. sequel but was recently removed, essentially putting an end to our hopes that this might be the project that brings Depp back to Hollywood.

Now, we’ve got more information to share about Beetlejuice 2. Inside the Magic previously covered comments about how the franchise could be completely changed in the upcoming sequel.

In comments that we shared with you, Beetlejuice 2 Director of Photography Haris Zambarloukos said that the movie was “about family.”

“Although it’s fantastical, when you look at the explanation between the data and the nuances of everything, you will always find something that goes back to kind of something personal for him. So although it’s a fantastical story, it, again, at the heart of it [is] a brilliant, warm family story. It is the story of a family and how it’s progressed over for 30 years. And I think that’s always the basis of a great story.”

A report from The Direct indicates that this might not only be the case, but this might mean that horror icon Jenna Ortega— who is set to play the role of Lydia’s daughter– takes over as the lead role for the franchise moving forward, replacing Michael Keaton.

“One intriguing possibility could be that Betelgeuse (aka Beetlejuice) is looking for a partner or possibly even someone to take over his entire operation. How fun would it be to see Jenna Ortega as that possible successor? That outcome would certainly be a fun diversion from what fans are used to seeing from the actress and allow her to stretch her acting talents.”

While nothing has been confirmed– and won’t be until the ongoing strikes in Hollywood come to an end– this is certainly an intriguing possibility.

Ortega has already made major waves in becoming an icon in the horror genre from her roles in the Scream franchise and in Netflix’s Wednesday series. Becoming a major lead– and even potentially becoming the face of the Beetlejuice franchise moving forward– seems like something the actress could pull off and add to her increasing portfolio.

