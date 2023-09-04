‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Reboot Confirmed

A reboot for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has been confirmed.

The Pirates of the Caribbean film series hit a rough patch with its most recent entry, 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which not only underperformed at the box office but also faced harsh criticism from both critics and fans. Concurrently, Johnny Depp encountered personal and professional challenges, becoming embroiled in a highly publicized defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, which had a detrimental impact on his reputation in Hollywood despite the significant number of supporters he saw from fans.

In 2022, Producer Jerry Bruckheimer unveiled plans for not just one but two new Pirates of the Caribbean movies, with Margot Robbie attached to lead one of them. This announcement raised questions about Johnny Depp’s future involvement in a franchise he had come to symbolize.

Bruckheimer unveiled that neither of the two scripts had Depp as the lead, and it seemed that the one with Robbie was going to be put on the back-burner for the time being as Disney moved in a different direction. While many insiders have speculated that the company might be rethinking this decision based on the success that Margot Robbie just saw at the box office with the Barbie movie, we’ve been left to wonder what might be next for the franchise.

For the first five Pirates of the Caribbean films, Johnny Depp’s name was synonymous with the series, and his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow became a cultural phenomenon. However, after the legal battles discussed above and Disney essentially turning its back on the actor, backlash rose to a major level.

The uncertainty surrounding Johnny Depp’s return to Pirates of the Caribbean 6 persisted, with Disney’s Sean Bailey remaining “noncommittal” about his involvement. Given the reboot status of the film, there is a possibility that the franchise may opt for a fresh start without Depp’s character despite his gradual return to the entertainment industry, which has included a new movie titled Jeanne Du Barry and, of course, his continued touring with his band Hollywood Vampires. In the ever-evolving landscape of Hollywood, anything remains possible.

However, Craig Mazin, the showrunner of HBO’s hit series The Last of Us, pitched an idea for a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, rumored to be a reboot. He recently spoke out about the script in an interview. To everyone’s surprise, Disney embraced the concept and commenced development, including the crafting of “a promising script.” Progress on Pirates 6 came to a halt due to the ongoing writers’ strike, a situation that may persist until the Writers Guild of America reaches a new agreement with film studios.

“We pitched it and thought there’s no way they’re buying it, it’s too weird,” Mazing said. “And they did! And then he wrote a fantastic script and the strike happened and everyone’s waiting around.”

Mazin’s comments confirm that Disney is considering a complete reboot of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, as has been thought. Though the company and Johnny Depp could potentially reunite at some point, it seems more and more likely that they’ll move forward with the sixth installment of the franchise without Captain Jack Sparrow, which will be a stunning disappointment for a large group of fans.

Many fans have expressed that they will not watch a Pirates film that does not involve Johnny Depp. Though neither the actor nor the company has completely put to bed the idea of a return, there have already been productions in place to move on from Depp, and it would seem that nothing has changed from Disney’s perspective, at least not for now.

What do you think of a completely rebooted Pirates of the Caribbean? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!