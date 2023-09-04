Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Return to Disney, Shocks Fans

Actor Johnny Depp has become a global sensation, and a recent return to Disney has many fans talking.

It was in the 1990s that he truly made a mark in Hollywood, thanks to his collaborations with director Tim Burton. Their partnership resulted in several memorable films, including Edward Scissorhands (1990), Ed Wood (1994), and Sleepy Hollow (1999). Depp’s ability to immerse himself in unconventional, often eccentric, characters quickly became his trademark.

In 2003, Johnny Depp’s career took a significant turn when he was cast as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003). His portrayal of the witty, rum-loving pirate with a penchant for getting into trouble was a game-changer. Depp’s performance was not only critically acclaimed but also adored by audiences worldwide. The character became an instant pop culture icon, and Depp reprised the role in four more films: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), At World’s End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011), and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

Depp’s partnership with Disney was mutually beneficial. His portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow breathed new life into the theme park attraction of the same name, while Disney’s massive marketing machine propelled Depp to superstardom. The franchise also became a financial juggernaut, grossing billions of dollars worldwide. Depp’s involvement solidified his status as one of the most bankable and beloved actors in Hollywood.

However, his relationship with Disney faced some turbulence in the mid-2010s. Depp’s personal life became the center of a highly publicized legal battle with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, which included allegations of domestic abuse. This legal dispute caused some controversy and led to speculation about whether Disney would continue its association with him.

Due to this controversy, Disney was one of the first studios to turn its back on the actor. Later on, Warner Bros. fired Depp from his role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise and made Mads Mikkelsen his replacement.

Since these developments, Depp won a defamation trial against Amber Heard and has been working in Europe, which included filming a new movie titled Jeanne Du Barry and touring with his band Hollywood Vampires. Of course, many have been wondering if Depp and Disney could somehow make a return now that legal proceedings are behind them.

The latest we officially heard from either party was far from definitive. Disney shared that it was “noncommittal” on Depp’s return, and an insider with Depp said that he would return for the “right project.” However, that vagueness did not lead many fans to believe that the two parties were any closer to a reunion, at least not for now.

While we still don’t have an answer on Depp’s potential return to Pirates of the Caribbean, he did recently return to Disney in a major way. Depp’s partnership with Dior, a fragrance company, has remained strong even in the midst of the controversies surrounding the actor.

Depp has appeared in several ads and commercials pertaining to the company. Back in 2016, many publications called the decision “tasteless” for Depp to appear in an ESPN Magazine ad as part of his partnership with Dior.

Through that backlash, Depp and Dior have remained partners. If you were watching ESPN this past weekend as College Football made its major return, you may have seen the commercial airing. Depp was on ESPN programming, owned by Disney, for the first time in a while, and it was in front of a big audience as College Football provides some of the largest ratings the company sees all year.

The exact terms of the ad contract have not been disclosed, but it is interesting to see Depp make a return to Disney programming. Could it be a sign of things to come, or is it simply business?

