Mads Mikkelsen Confirms Cast Is Ready to Return to Hit Show

The cast of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) walked the red carpet earlier this week, including Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and even a surprise appearance by Ke Huy Quan as he excitedly greeted Ford.

The latest movie is the fifth, and reportedly final, installment in the Indiana Jones franchise as Harrison Ford has no desire to see another actor take up the iconic hat and rope, although he’s ready to put the character behind him. The movie is expected to take Jones back to his adventurous roots, introducing an all-new sidekick, Jones’s god-daughter Helena Shaw, and another Nazi-esque bad guy, Jürgen Voller.

Voller is played by the villainous (but friendly) Mads Mikkelsen, who’s well versed in playing the bad guy by this point. Mikkelsen has gone up against Daniel Craig’s James Bond in Casino Royale (2006) and most recently took over the role of Grindelwald in The Secrets of Dumbledore (2021), the last film in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise.

However, there’s one iconic bad guy that Mikkelsen says he’s keen to return to. The actor rose to international fame for his suave portrayal of Hannibal Lecter in NBC’s series Hannibal from 2013 to 2015. The series ended after three seasons, much to fan disappointment. Although the show was massively successful for the network, by its third season it cost too much for the studio to renew for a fourth season.

Bryan Fuller, creator of the show, has long been active in the fandom space on Twitter, connecting with fans of the show from across the world and keeping hope alive that the show may return one day. It’s often been rumored that Hannibal was being pitched to other networks, and Mikkelsen’s red carpet interview may have confirmed it.

When asked if fans would ever see the cannibal killer return to their screens, Mikkelsen responded by saying that there’s a chance, but it’s all about finding the right home for the show. It’s been almost 10 years since the show ended, which Mikkelsen pointed out. “We’re running out of time,” he explained, “but in the next couple of years, if somebody finds a home, I think we are all ready to take it up again.”

The show was heralded for being ahead of its time in terms of cinematography for a TV show, unafraid to show the gory and horrific sides of the characters while portraying the beauty of the complicated relationships they had with each other. Although the series finale attempted to wrap up the story, many fans still express their disappoint and hope that they will see the show taken up again.