Ke Huy Quan Surprises Harrison Ford at ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Premiere, Fueling Cameo Hopes

Ke Huy Quan has recaptured everyone’s hearts as the child actor returned to the big screen in Everything Everywhere All At Once, capturing his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Quan and Harrison Ford know one another well, as they appeared as Short Round and Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, respectively. Quan surprised Ford at the premiere of the newest chapter, which could mean he has a cameo.

Related: Ke Huy Quan (Short Round) from Indiana Jones Shocked at the Oscars

Harrison Ford is officially stepping away from the character of Indiana Jones, and rightfully so. The man has portrayed the character for five films and is certainly not getting any younger. Though Ford is not set to retire from acting, he is hanging up his hat and whip once this final adventure releases.

Considering Indiana Jones 5 (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) is the final time we will see Ford in his most iconic role, we could see a marriage of old and new characters close out this storied franchise. There might not be anymore more iconic than Quan’s Short Round.

Though he was likely just invited to the premiere to say goodbye to the franchise that helped put him on the map, we hope his appearance means he might appear in the movie.

Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford Share Heartwarming Moment

Ke Huy Quan surprises Harrison Ford at the #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny U.S. Premiere 🫶 pic.twitter.com/UAfORSHb77 — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) June 15, 2023

Posted by the official Indiana Jones Twitter page, we can see Ke Huy Quan patiently waiting for the right moment to jump in and surprise his former co-star. Harrison Ford is shocked as they embrace one another. Quan can be heard yelling “Indy,” much like his character did in Temple of Doom.

Ford can be heard saying, “You’re all grown up!” Though the pair had shared a loving embrace, this one is a bit more special. The reporter in front of the pair can also be heard saying, “How proud of this guy are you?” His question is likely indicating the massive success that Quan has seen with his big Oscar win.

Again, we are unsure if Quan appearing at the premiere is just to support his good friend Harrison Ford or if it means that Indiana Jones and Short Round will be crossing paths one final time. We hope for the latter, as it would be the perfect cap to a historic franchise.

Fans have even gone a bit wild by suggesting that Short Round be given his own spinoff series, which we fully support. Ke Huy Quan has proven he is up to leading a film. Considering the world has also not seen Short Round canonically since he was a child adventurer helping Indiana Jones, it would be amazing to see where the character has been this entire time.

Related: Golden Globe Winner Ke Huy Quan Wants ‘Indy’ Spinoff – “I’m There Man!”

Indiana Jones 5 is set to premiere on June 30, and we cannot wait to see Harrison Ford’s sendoff. Though he is being joined by great actors like Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen, we hope to see returning actors like Ke Huy Quan appear in the final chapter.

Do you want to see Ke Huy Quan in Indiana Jones 5? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!