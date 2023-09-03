‘Beetlejuice 2’ Cinematographer Reveals How the Sequel Will Change the Franchise

It was announced that Tim Burton would return to direct the sequel to Beetlejuice 2, bringing back Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara. Though the excitement for the blossoming franchise is already intense, a cinematographer working on the sequel revealed some crucial details about how the new film will change everything.

The original Beetlejuice showcased Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis as a married couple with their whole life ahead of them. Sadly, they are killed in a freak accident, and they must now figure out how to force unwanted guests out of their home. They head to the land of the dead to get help from their caseworker, Juno, who tells them they must use their guide to remove the Deetz family.

When unsuccessful in scaring anyone, they hire the “Ghost with the Most.” However, Beetlejuice is a rampantly evil entity that tries to marry Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) and take over the house for himself.

Thankfully, Lydia, Adam (Alec Baldwin), and Barbara (Geena Davis) defeat Beetlejuice, sending him to limbo where his head is shrunken. While some details have been rumored about the sequel, such as the crazy world that still exists when the sequel picks up, a cinematographer has revealed what the sequel will be about.

‘Beetlejuice 2’ Will Be “About Family”

Haris Zambarloukos, the cinematographer working on Beetlejuice, spoke to The Wrap about what the sequel will entail. According to Zambarloukos:

“At its heart ‘Beetlejuice [2]’ is a story about a family. And now it’s 30 years later and what are the intricacies and the human condition in keeping a family together all that time set in the craziest world possible? That’s why I choose projects. That human connection for me is always at the forefront.”

What has been revealed is that the franchise will involve another wedding. The sequel has added horror “It girl” Jenna Ortega, who is rumored to have a familial relationship with Winona Ryder’s character or possibly Beetlejuice. There have been rumors of another wedding, but it might not involve Lydia and Beetlejuice this time.

So far, the sequel is bringing back Keaton, O’Hara, and Ryder. There has yet to be news about if Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis are meant to return for the new film. As stated, Jenna Ortega has joined the cast along with Monica Belucci, who is rumored to be the wife of Beetlejuice. This could mean that Ortega will be the daughter of Beetlejuice or Lydia.

Interestingly, the story for the sequel will center around family, and it would be fun to know how that family dynamic is explored. Lydia might return to her original home with her daughter and is met with Beetlejuice, who now has a family of his own.

Joining the Beetlejuice sequel is long-time Burton collaborator Danny Elfman, who has scored many of the films that Burton has created. He created the theme for the original film and is set to do the same for the sequel.

With Tim Burton, Danny Elfman, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, and Michael Keaton all returning for the sequel, we imagine it will have the same type of macabre charm that the original 1988 film contained. The sequel currently has a September 6, 2024 release date. The film began filming in May, but the industry strikes may have paused it. It appears the sequel is still on pace to release next September.

What do you think about Beetlejuice 2 focusing on family?