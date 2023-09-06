Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World » Father Captured on Video Protecting Daughter at Disney World

Father Captured on Video Protecting Daughter at Disney World

A father defends his daughter inside of Disney World

A TikTok video is trending, showing a Father defending his daughter in a bizarre and unbelievable moment while visiting Disney World.

Entrance to Walt Disney World Resort
Disney World – Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party

Coming up on its fourth week of operation, Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party is happening now through November 1 on select nights, beginning at 7 p.m. and going all the way to midnight inside the Magic Kingdom. Most nights have sold out for September, while most are still available for October. The event also leaves most attractions open for guests to enjoy throughout the night after the parades and trick-or-treating.

One of the highlights of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is the opportunity for kids and adults to dress up in costumes and go trick-or-treating throughout the park. Disney characters also appear in their Halloween costumes for meet-and-greets and photo opportunities. For parents looking to give their kids a little take-home memory, Disney balloons are also available throughout the park for purchase.

Mickey and Minnie dressed up in their Halloween costumes during Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party
Speaking of balloons, a father was captured on video defending his daughter after another child attempted to cut them in line, leading to a bizarre yet satisfying instance-karma moment caught on film.

@louuuyoung

🤷🏾‍♂️😂😂😂😂🖤 #comedy #foryou #foryoupage #disneyworld #magickingdom #girldad #love #louyoung #TheLouYoungShow

♬ Down for My (feat. Snoop Dogg & Magic) – C-Murder

In the video above, a guest who looks like a teenager attempts to get in front of a father-in-daughter in line for a balloon inside Disney’s Magic Kingdom. The father appropriately handles the situation simply by giving the teen a stern look, ultimately leading the teen to back off and get in line like everyone else.

The Mickey and Walt statue in front of Cinderella's Castle inside Disney's Magic Kingdom
The video has garnered over 500 million likes, nearly 10,000 comments, and over 5,000 shares on social media. The incident captured on video is bizarre and looks like it was filmed by the little girl’s mother attempting to capture a pleasant memory on film.

The girl’s father is being praised on social media for acting correctly in a situation that was not expected and could have ended up badly if not for the calm demeanor of the father, who was simply trying to purchase a balloon for his little girl during Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party. Line-cutting is not encouraged at Disney World or any other Disney Resort. Hopefully, this young teen learned a few suitable lessons and will not attempt to try this again.

