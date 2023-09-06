Father Captured on Video Protecting Daughter at Disney World

A TikTok video is trending, showing a Father defending his daughter in a bizarre and unbelievable moment while visiting Disney World.

Disney World – Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party

Coming up on its fourth week of operation, Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party is happening now through November 1 on select nights, beginning at 7 p.m. and going all the way to midnight inside the Magic Kingdom. Most nights have sold out for September, while most are still available for October. The event also leaves most attractions open for guests to enjoy throughout the night after the parades and trick-or-treating.

One of the highlights of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is the opportunity for kids and adults to dress up in costumes and go trick-or-treating throughout the park. Disney characters also appear in their Halloween costumes for meet-and-greets and photo opportunities. For parents looking to give their kids a little take-home memory, Disney balloons are also available throughout the park for purchase.

Speaking of balloons, a father was captured on video defending his daughter after another child attempted to cut them in line, leading to a bizarre yet satisfying instance-karma moment caught on film.

In the video above, a guest who looks like a teenager attempts to get in front of a father-in-daughter in line for a balloon inside Disney’s Magic Kingdom. The father appropriately handles the situation simply by giving the teen a stern look, ultimately leading the teen to back off and get in line like everyone else.

The video has garnered over 500 million likes, nearly 10,000 comments, and over 5,000 shares on social media. The incident captured on video is bizarre and looks like it was filmed by the little girl’s mother attempting to capture a pleasant memory on film.

The girl’s father is being praised on social media for acting correctly in a situation that was not expected and could have ended up badly if not for the calm demeanor of the father, who was simply trying to purchase a balloon for his little girl during Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party. Line-cutting is not encouraged at Disney World or any other Disney Resort. Hopefully, this young teen learned a few suitable lessons and will not attempt to try this again.