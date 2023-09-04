This actor is out of the R-rated Marvel Studios action comedy, according to new reports.

Some time ago, Marvel Studios made a significant announcement regarding the eagerly awaited third installment of the Deadpool film series, appropriately titled Deadpool 3. This upcoming movie, helmed by director Shawn Levy, comes with a surprising twist — as it is slated to be integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) from the previous X-Men Universe previously under 20th Century Fox. This move comes as a result of The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, now known as 20th Century Studios.

This revelation was delivered by Ryan Reynolds himself, the talented actor behind the beloved character Deadpool/Wade Wilson from the Fox X-Men Universe. He shared this exciting news alongside his friendly rival, Hugh Jackman, also known for his portrayal of the fan-favorite Wolverine/Logan in the X-Men Universe. With this announcement, became official that both of these iconic superhero characters would make their much-anticipated debut in the MCU proper.

Deadpool‘s Instant Success

The story of the first movie in the franchise, Deadpool (2016), revolves around Wade Wilson, a hired mercenary who discovers he has terminal cancer. In a desperate attempt to save his life, he undergoes an experimental procedure that triggers a latent mutation, resulting in constant cell regeneration — making Deadpool essentially immortal but trapped in unceasing agony. Morena Baccarin portrays Vanessa, Wade Wilson’s late fiancée, TJ Miller portrays Weasel, and Brianna Hildebrand portrays Negasonic Teenage Warhead from the X-Men. The first Deadpool film was directed by Tim Miller, while Deadpool 2 (2018) was directed by Shawn Levy, who is also set to direct Deadpool 3 for Disney.

The Deadpool franchise so far has proved highly successful, earning over $1.5 billion collectively at the global box office and becoming one of the most profitable R-rated film series in cinematic history. Deadpool 3 is likely to repeat that same success — with the exception of one star who might not be appearing as he was in previous announcements.

Deadpool 3 Waves Goodbye to Hero

Previous reports have told us that several major X-Men stars are set to return to and join the new MCU film (including Channing Tatum?!), in a clear bid to (re)familiarize current Marvel audiences with the Fox X-Men. Fans also raved over the planned return of Garner’s Elektra to the silver screen in Deadpool 3 — a move that more or less confirmed that since Ben Affleck was allegedly spotted on the set of the third Deadpool film earlier this year, his iteration of the Daredevil/Matt Murdock character from Marvel’s 2003 Daredevil would also be set to return.

Now however, it seems like Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman AKA @DanielRPK (via Deadpool Updates) is refuting those claims — or perhaps expressing that a change behind the scenes has taken place:

Despite being spotted on set, Ben Affleck will not be reprising his role as #Daredevil in ‘DEADPOOL 3’. (via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/IbSTzTQdsb — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) September 3, 2023

It might be worth noting that the MCU already has its own Variant of Daredevil — where Charlie Cox plays Matt Murdock AKA the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, and is set to reprise the role from the Netflix Marvel series Daredevil (2015) in upcoming Daredevil: Born Again.

This Ben Affleck news had fans naturally assuming the worst, with users like @BiggCountry_ believing that Marvel might be going for something particularly shocking in the new Multiverse-focused, R-rated movie:

Deadpool is just going to kill Ben Affleck so he can never play Daredevil lol — Bigg Country (@BiggCountry_) September 4, 2023

Will fans truly see Ben Affleck in the film as himself? Was he merely visiting his kids alongside ex Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares joint custody? Only time will truly tell.

