Imaginative New Experience Now Open Inside Disneyland Park

A brand-new ‘Tiana’ experience inside Disneyland Park has just opened to the public today! Get ready for fantastic food, wonderful theming, and the chance to meet a Disney princess!
Disneyland Park – Tiana’s Palace Opens to the Public
Tiana’s Palace is now open to the general public! The new Disney princess dining experience opened this morning as construction has been underway for quite some time. The new dining option is inside the New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park in California.
Get in the spirit of Southern hospitality in this all-new dining experience for the entire family. Feel the lively vibes of New Orleans Square, where the good times never stop, and Creole and Cajun delicacies are ready for your enjoyment! Take a leisurely walk to Tiana’s Palace, where every delicious dish is prepared just as it should be – with great heart and care!
Come into this charming eatery that’s like a piece of the French Quarter. Tiana’s Palace is all about good food and vibes; no rush here! Immerse yourself in the vibrant New Orleans atmosphere with fresh menu additions, taking inspiration from the flavors of the Crescent City. You’ll find Southern comfort classics and dishes with that unique Cajun and Creole flair.
Lunch and dinner menus are available online for guests to look through for their next Disneyland vacation. Pricing starts at $14.99 and goes on from there. The style for this restaurant is Cajun and Creole. Guests can mobile order and utilize the establishment for quick service as well.
Tiana’s Palace restaurant opening is another exciting chapter in the ongoing journey to bring more of Princess Tiana’s tales to life right in the heart of New Orleans Square. It all started with Eudora’s Chic Boutique and Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets last year, and the adventure keeps rolling with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction scheduled for 2024.
Disney’s creative minds drew inspiration from the film when designing the restaurant’s interior. Inside, you’ll find a stunning bayou mural and plenty of nods to Tiana’s tale, like lilies adorning various signs, plaques, and light fixtures. There are cute frog porcelain figurines, Tiana’s cherished cookbook collection neatly shelved, and her dad’s beloved gumbo spoon showcased with pride. As you explore, keep your eyes peeled for heartwarming letters from her dad, friendly neighbors, and a charming childhood snapshot of Tiana.