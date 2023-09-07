Imaginative New Experience Now Open Inside Disneyland Park

A brand-new ‘Tiana’ experience inside Disneyland Park has just opened to the public today! Get ready for fantastic food, wonderful theming, and the chance to meet a Disney princess!

Disneyland Park – Tiana’s Palace Opens to the Public

Tiana’s Palace is now open to the general public! The new Disney princess dining experience opened this morning as construction has been underway for quite some time. The new dining option is inside the New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park in California.

Get in the spirit of Southern hospitality in this all-new dining experience for the entire family. Feel the lively vibes of New Orleans Square, where the good times never stop, and Creole and Cajun delicacies are ready for your enjoyment! Take a leisurely walk to Tiana’s Palace, where every delicious dish is prepared just as it should be – with great heart and care!

