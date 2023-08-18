Disney Reveals Official Release Date for Tiana’s Palace

Disney fans have been jazzed about the announcement of Tiana’s Palace. It was a complete retheming of the French Market Restaurant that would coincide with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction. The new eatery is expected to be a better integration within New Orleans Square at the Disneyland Resort. The company continues to ignite Park-lovers with their unveiling of the new release date for the anticipated restaurant.

This new quick-service dining experience will mark the next phase for Disneyland as they bring more areas of The Princess and the Frog to life in New Orleans Square. Disney Imagineers enacted this transition with the opening of Eudora’s Chic Boutique last year. Next, is the ongoing retheming of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which will open in 2024.

Tiana’s Palace will be full-scale recreation of Tiana’s restaurant from The Princess and the Frog. When Tiana changed the name at the end of the movie from Tiana’s Place to Palace, she effectively turned the restaurant into her royal sanctuary. This reimagining will not only bring to life the look of the animated movie, as well as New Orleans cuisine, but it will also feature subtle references to the classic 2009 film.

While the interior of this new establishment will feature grand murals of the bayou, including signature images like lilies, porcelain frogs, a variety of cookbooks and Tiana’s father’s gumbo spoon, the restaurant from the movie was actually inspired by Disney’s French Market Restaurant. Imagineers even kept a wheelhouse and two smokestacks to honor the look of both places.

Since the Disneyland is no stranger to rethemes and expansions, Imagineers are renowned for their homages to previous Disney locations. The most recent was the Magic Carpet mosaic left in front of Tropical Hideaway in Adventureland. Hideaway replaced Aladdin’s Oasis, a former Aladdin-themed eating venue.

One of the most anticipated returns will be the Mint Julep Bar, which will feature style changes to also connect with Tiana’s world. Disney has not officially released the new menu for Tiana’s Palace yet, but it is expected to follow the release date soon afterwards.

Tiana’s Palace will have its grand opening September 7, 2023 in New Orleans Square. Check the Disneyland app for updates on availabilities and reservations.