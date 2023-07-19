New Disney Park Show Set to Replace Fantasmic!

Disneyland fans looked on horror as the beloved nighttime performance, Fantasmic!, was put on hiatus in April 2023 when the show-stealing, Maleficent Dragon (nicknamed Murphy) was engulfed in flames. The disaster occurred due to a technical malfunction with the pyrotechnics that created a massive fire on Tom Sawyer Island. While the fanbase grieved the loss, many guests have been craving something to fill the void near New Orleans Square. The demand for a night performance in the area has been answered as a new magical performance will set sail this week.

The Jambalaya Jazz band will return to the Rivers of America, joined by the fan-favorite songstress, Queenie, to give a “fantastic” performance. The musical ensemble will perform nightly aboard a barge for Disneyland guests. They will charm listeners with iconic jazz standards, in addition to legendary Disney classics as they float on a themed New Orleans barge.

Queenie and the Jambalaya Jazz will double-time it to their newest stage at 7:35 pm every evening. Each night there will be three unforgettable performances. The specific times may be found in the Disneyland app or Entertainment Guide hardcopies. Guests can then be treated afterwards to “Wondrous Journeys,” a projection mapping and fireworks show to commemorate Disney’s 100th birthday. “Halloween Screams” will be the “spooktacular” nighttime fireworks event to replace “Wondrous Journeys” on August 31 and will run until October 31.

The musical hallmarks of New Orleans Square will add an extra pizzazz to the atmosphere of this area of the park at night. The band is slated to perform into the start of the holiday season. Live entertainment is a foundational experience at the Disneyland Resort. Its legacy dates back to the opening of the park itself. Queenie and the Jambalaya Jazz Band will be a welcomed return to the barges of the Rivers of America as they enchant guests until Fantasmic! can make its glorious comeback.

Queenie and the Jambalaya Jazz band will start razzlin’ and dazzlin’ on Friday, July 21, 2023.