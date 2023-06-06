Disney Makes Changes to Fantasmic! for Rest of Summer

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World Resort this summer, you should make note of some changes coming to a popular entertainment offering.

Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Disney Park Guests are treated to many immersive experiences– including attractions and entertainment offerings– that leave them absolutely speechless and with memories they won’t soon forget. Three of Disney World’s four theme parks– Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT– all have nighttime spectaculars for Guests to close out their day with.

Happily Ever After takes place on Cinderella Castle and down Main Street, U.S.A., nightly in Magic Kingdom Park. EPCOT Forever just returned in the place of the now-defunct EPCOT Harmonious— and features a stunning display of laser effects and fireworks. Finally, there’s Fantasmic! in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Fantasmic! at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, CA, has been shut down indefinitely after Murphy, the beloved dragon, caught fire this past spring. The area suffered damage and is currently undergoing construction. While Disney has made some slight changes to the show in Walt Disney World Resort, the performance has continued to go on relatively regularly with no major changes.

If you’re visiting Disney World this summer and planning to view Fantasmic!, however, you should make note of one change that will affect your planning. Fantasmic! will now only have one performance each night for the remainder of the summer. There were several days this past spring– all the way through significant portions of May– where the show had two performances. Now, however, you’ll have to make it to the one and only performance, if you’re going to see the beloved stage show.

The show will either take place at 9:00 p.m. or 9:15 p.m., depending on the night. You can view the official Disney calendar for the most up-to-date showtimes. Please have your entire party together before entering the amphitheater. You may arrive as early as 90 minutes prior to each show. Be sure to arrive early to get a seat.

Have you seen Fantasmic! since it returned? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!