Popular Disney Attraction Facing Possible Closure Forever

There have been multiple pushbacks and a few delays, and now, it seems this Disneyland attraction might never return. Disneyland recently went through a terrible animatronic fire that caused their famous ‘Fantasmic!’ Show to halt indefinitely.

There were signs of a return date for this Show, but now it seems that it’s been pushed back repeatedly, leading some to believe it may never return to Disneyland California.

In case you missed what happened a few weeks ago at Disneyland, California, here is a quick recap.

Disneyland ‘Fantasmic’ Animatronic Dragon Goes up in Flames

Disneyland California suffered a major incident on April 23 when its dragon animatronic from the ‘Fantasmic!’ Show went up in flames, leading to the evacuation of the entire Park.

It was reported that there seemed to have been fuel leaking from the dragon’s mouth before the fire broke out.

Since news spread about the incident, other Disney Parks decided to suspend their use of any fuel or flames during their version of the ‘Fantasmic!’ Show, including the one at Disney World.

But recently, it seems that Disney World experienced some troubles after its ‘Fantasmic!’ Show abruptly ended, leading to WDW closing the attraction indefinitely.

‘Fantasmic!’ Show at Disneyland May Never Return

Speculation at Inside The Magic tends to cause controversy for those who don’t understand what a headline might indicate or what certain words mean.

For this Disneyland California attraction, the rumor and speculation that there is no return date for ‘Fantasmic!’ led many to believe that this Show might never return.

Industry insider and digital journalist Scott Gustin recently sent a tweet giving Disneyland fans an update on ‘Fantasmic!’

NEW: Disneyland confirms Fantasmic is paused through at least May 14. "We know our guests love and miss Fantasmic, and Disneyland Resort teams are working hard to assess when we can bring back an adjusted show as quickly and safely as possible," a Disneyland official said. pic.twitter.com/KTy6Hm9OFE — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 27, 2023

Per the tweet above, Disneyland did release a statement following the announcement of no immediate return date set for the show:

“We know our guests love and miss Fantasmic, and Disneyland Resort teams are working hard to assess when we can bring back an adjusted show as quickly and safely as possible,”

News of this show having zero indication of a return date could either mean the attraction is facing an extended refurbishment or a closure for good. Either scenario is possible given the current circumstances, especially with Disney World’s version of the show closing out of nowhere.

But for now, we must understand that these are rumors and speculation that Inside The Magic is covering. At the same time, we are waiting for further news or information regarding ‘Fantasmic!’ at Disneyland Resort.

What are your opinions regarding this topic of debate: will ‘Fantasmic!’ return to Disney, or will the show face an official closure?

