Fantasmic! Now Closed at Walt Disney World

One of the most popular and spectacular nighttime shows has just closed at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

As of May 1, 2023, Fantasmic! is now closed. This closure is now listed on the official Walt Disney World website. Disney notes that Fantasmic! performances will be paused from May 1 to May 2 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

This closure comes after an issue caused Disney to cut the show early Sunday night. This closure is not unexpected, as Disney previously announced the “routine maintenance,” but it is a curious time for the nighttime spectacular to shut down.

Of course, Disneyland’s version of Fantasmic! made headlines after the Maleficent Dragon was destroyed in a blaze of glory (literally), resulting in all performances being put on indefinite hold.

As we’re sure you’re already aware, a massive fire broke out during Saturday night’s performance of Fantasmic at the Disneyland Resort. Hundreds of videos and photos spread online of the incident giving us multiple views and angles of the devastating accident. Flames quickly overtook the Melafeicent dragon during the show, leaving Guests stunned.

The direct cause of the fire is still under investigation. Some video footage shows fluid leaking from the dragon moments before the fire started.

This was by far one of the worst accidents we’ve seen take place at Disney, with video footage of the fire leaving us speechless. Guests could see the flames and smoke from around the entire Park, with some catching glimpses of it as they barreled down the drop on Splash Mountain.

We aren’t sure how long Fantasmic! will be down for, but it’s safe to assume we won’t be seeing the dragon anytime soon. This accident also prompted Disney to halt all use of pyrotechnics throughout its Parks and Resorts, though this was later changed to only affect very little.

