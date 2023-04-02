Disney World Attraction to Close Permanently, Will Be Demolished

A popular Disney Park attraction at Walt Disney World Resort is set to reach its end.

The reality of operating a theme park is that certain attractions have to say “goodbye.” Disney World Guests said goodbye to Splash Mountain earlier this year when it permanently closed in January to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Construction has begun on the new Magic Kingdom attraction, which is set to open in 2024.

In addition to the closure of Splash Mountain, Disney Park fans said goodbye to Dinoland, U.S.A. and several attractions in the land, including Primeval Whirl. The closure of Dinoland, U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park has led many fans to believe that DINOSAUR could be next. Other notable closures over the last few years include The Great Movie Ride in Disney’s Hollywood Studios (to make way for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway) and Maelstrom at EPCOT (to make way for Frozen Ever After).

Now, Disney fans will have to say goodbye to yet another attraction. This time, however, they might not be quite as sad to see it go.

The last showing of EPCOT Harmonious will take place tonight (April 2, 2023). The nighttime spectacular has been met with much controversy over its run, and many Disney fans have said that they weren’t fans of the barges that were placed in the middle lagoon of the theme park.

If this is you, you’ll be happy to know that there is a crane stationed near the barges and that these will soon be demolished.

Crane staged for demolition of the Harmonious barges. Backstage, near the EPCOT service marina.

Crane staged for demolition of the Harmonious barges. Backstage, near the EPCOT service marina. pic.twitter.com/L2W3jDkVqW — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) April 1, 2023

With these cranes already in place, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the barges dismantled as soon as this week. EPCOT Harmonious will be replaced with EPCOT Forever. The show will take place at 9:00 p.m. in the Disney Park each night and will feature fireworks, stunning laser effects, and much more set to tunes that have become favorites in Walt Disney World Resort.

You can view the show anywhere throughout EPCOT that offers a clear view of the World Showcase Lagoon. Since this is an outdoor show, it is subject to cancellation due to inclement weather. Entertainment is subject to change. For the most up-to-date information on the show, please visit the My Disney Experience app.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on all the latest developments at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney Springs, and much more at Walt Disney World Resort.