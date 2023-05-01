Fantasmic! Allegedly Experienced Fire Issues Weeks Before Dragon Burned

Fantasmic! in Disney’s Hollywood Studios allegedly experienced pyrotechnical issues weeks before the tragic fire that engulfed the Maleficent dragon at Disneyland Park’s version of the show.

After a Guest inquired about a sudden pause during Sunday night’s Fantasmic! at Walt Disney World Resort, another Disney Parks fan revealed that a similar incident occurred weeks ago, before the fire at Disneyland Resort.

“It was stopped for about 15 minutes and then restarted when we were there two weeks ago because some of the flames in the water came on too early,” Reddit user u/marleythebeagle alleged.

Walt Disney World has not commented on further issues with Fantasmic!, but similar fire effects are suspended globally as the company investigates the fire at Disneyland.

More on Fantasmic!

Fantasmic! is currently closed for maintenance at Walt Disney World Resort and has not returned to Disneyland Resort since April’s devastating fire. “Be there as the forces of good and evil battle it out in Mickey’s dream during this extravagant open-air nighttime musical,” reads the official Disney show description.

“Featuring stunning effects, thrilling stunts, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear! Fast asleep, Mickey Mouse dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic. The Disney Villains—including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon—turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination!”

Enjoy a stunning spectacular featuring characters from Moana (2016), Frozen 2 (2019), Mulan (1998), Aladdin (1992), Pocahontas (1995), Beauty and the Beast (1991), The Little Mermaid (1989), The Lion King (1994), and more.

