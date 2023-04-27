Fans Laugh at Fantasmic! Fire Memorial, “Beyond Cringe”

Sunday’s tragic Fantasmic! fire devastated Disneyland Resort fans. No one was injured, but the iconic Maleficent animatronic was utterly destroyed after being engulfed in flames. Disney Parks worldwide suspended pyrotechnic effects as the investigation into the fire’s cause is completed. But some fans feel that mourning has gone too far.

Reddit user u/violenceintheflowers shared plans for a memorial service for Maleficent (lovingly known as “Murphy”) at Disneyland Park on Thursday, April 27. In a multi-paragraph post, the fan wrote that the community was “heartbroken” by the loss of the animatronic:

An informal memorial service for Murphy, to be held in the evening of April 27th in front of the River Belle Terrace, giving a chance for those who loved the dragon to come together and pay their respects. It is an opportunity for the Disneyland community to share their stories and memories of Murphy, and to celebrate the joy that it brought to so many people. The memorial service is open to anyone who has been touched by Murphy, whether they are Disneyland employees, visitors to the park, or simply fans of the Fantasmic show. It is an opportunity to come together and share in the grief of Murphy’s passing, but also to celebrate the joy and wonder that it brought to so many people over the years. As we bid farewell to Murphy, we can take comfort in knowing that its legacy will live on. Murphy will always hold a special place in the hearts of Disneyland fans, and its memory will continue to inspire the magic and wonder that makes Disneyland such a special place for generations to come.

It’s unknown if the memorial service went as planned, but Disney Park fans were not enthused. Though many are wary of jokes about the fire, most felt this level of sentimentality went too far in the opposite direction.

“Jesus Christ,” u/coolcoolcoolcoolsure wrote. “It’s posts like this that make me think I’m a casual member of a cult.”

“This goes way too far. It’s a piece of machinery and they’ll rebuild it,” u/DVC_Wannabe agreed. “I love Disney Parks obviously but this is beyond cringe. I’d write more but I have a memorial service for my broken Kuerig to attend…”

“This is too far. I understand people love certain things in the theme parks, but many lives were put in danger,” u/annalovesdisney said. “Cast members were on and under the stage, as well as trying to evacuate the area. Lives were at stake. I know CMs that were working that evening and have stated how traumatic it was. This is people’s livelihood, not a joke.”

More on Fantasmic!

Fantasmic! is paused at Disneyland Park through at least May 14, though the Southern California Disney Park has not confirmed that it will return on that date. The show continues normally in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort.

“Daring heroes and epic villains do battle on a grand scale in an incredible nighttime show—starring Mickey Mouse,” reads the official Disneyland description of Fantasmic!. “As darkness falls, dazzling special effects transform the Rivers of America into an epic canvas for this extravagant live show.”

“Fast asleep, Mickey dreams he is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice. With a wave of his hands, he conducts scenes from Fantasia across enormous screens of water while brilliant sparks burst overhead. Pink elephants, swashbuckling pirates, princesses and more—including memorable scenes from Disney classics such as Aladdin, The Lion King, Tangled and Pirates of the Caribbean—appear on and around the Rivers of America.”

“When Mickey is suddenly pulled into the Magic Mirror, his dream takes a dark turn. The Evil Queen from Snow White conjures up some of Disney’s most dastardly villains—including Maleficent as a 45-foot, fire-breathing dragon! Mickey must use the power of his imagination to vanquish his foes—and save the day.”

Would you attend a Fantasmic! fire memorial? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.