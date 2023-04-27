Disney Parks Fans Offended After Artist Makes “Low Effort” Comic About Maleficent Fire

The devastating Maleficent fire at Disneyland Park on Sunday stirred up emotions for Disney Parks fans, inspiring tributes and debates about those who laughed and sang as the flames roared. No one was injured during the fire but the beloved Fantasmic! animatronic was a complete loss.

Artist Parkineer released a new comic days after the incident, poking fun at similarities to an incident in 2018 when a Maleficent float caught fire during the Festival of Fantasy Parade in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort. They shared the comic on Reddit:

It just seems to catch on fire so easily

Despite hundreds of votes of support, many Disney Parks fans were furious at the artist for joking about the incident. Many felt it was “too soon.”

“That’s not even funny or clever,” said u/DizneyDux. “Just rushing to make a burning dragon joke.”

“Too soon. Too low effort,” u/EmEmPeriwinkle wrote. “Too everything. Take it back.”

“As someone who loves when people create art about life, this comic is stupid,” u/jetstobrazil agreed.

Some appeared to have forgotten about the 2018 Maleficent fire.

“So if you aren’t whining about the parks with your comics, you’re making nonsensical ‘jokes’ regarding a singular accident out of hundreds (to thousands) of performances while acting like it’s anything but that,” u/poyahoga argued. “Honestly just awful.”

More on Fantasmic!

“Daring heroes and epic villains do battle on a grand scale in an incredible nighttime show—starring Mickey Mouse,” reads the official Disneyland description of Fantasmic!. “As darkness falls, dazzling special effects transform the Rivers of America into an epic canvas for this extravagant live show.”

“Fast asleep, Mickey dreams he is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice. With a wave of his hands, he conducts scenes from Fantasia across enormous screens of water while brilliant sparks burst overhead. Pink elephants, swashbuckling pirates, princesses and more—including memorable scenes from Disney classics such as Aladdin, The Lion King, Tangled and Pirates of the Caribbean—appear on and around the Rivers of America.”

“When Mickey is suddenly pulled into the Magic Mirror, his dream takes a dark turn. The Evil Queen from Snow White conjures up some of Disney’s most dastardly villains—including Maleficent as a 45-foot, fire-breathing dragon! Mickey must use the power of his imagination to vanquish his foes—and save the day.”

Is it too soon for Maleficent fire jokes? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.