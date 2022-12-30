Beloved Disney Parade Finally Returning With Significant Additions

in Walt Disney World

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on their Festival of Fantasy — Disney Parade — float

A beloved Disney Parade is finally making its way back to the Park with some exciting additions. Are you ready for this magical return?

While the holiday season and celebrations are coming to an end at Walt Disney World Resort, a magical offering is making its way back into the Resort more magical than ever!

We may see the Christmas tree come down at Magic Kingdom, but, fortunately, Main Street, U.S.A. will come alive with music and dance, kicking off 2023 with a celebration of the tales of Fantasyland as the Festival of Fantasy Parade returns to Magic Kingdom.

Pinocchio float in Festival of Fantasy at Magic Kingdom
Disney World recently updated its website, adding showtimes for the return of the beloved Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade after the magical entertainment offering took a break during the holiday season. Guests visiting Magic Kingdom this holiday season got the chance to celebrate in the merriest way with Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, which will end tomorrow, December 31, as the holidays come to an end at Walt Disney World Resort.

The beloved parade will return on January 1, 2023, with two performances through February 4, 2023. The Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade will perform daily at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., making its way through Adventureland, reaching Magic Kingdom’s Central Plaza, and spreading magic down Main Street, U.S.A. through Town Square.

Frozen Festival of Fantasy disney parade
As of this article’s publishing, the official Disney World website does not provide showtimes for the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade beyond February 4, 2023. It is unclear if this is due to another daytime entertainment offering possibly replacing the beloved offering or if further dates will be added in a few days, as Disney World’s website is constantly being updated. Inside the Magic will keep you up to date with the latest news about the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade, its schedule, and all the information regarding Magic Kingdom and Walt Disney World Resort.

Are you excited about the return of the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade? Will you visit Magic Kingdom in 2023 to enjoy this beloved Parade? Let us know in the comments below!

