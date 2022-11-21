New Festive Parade Replacing Festival of Fantasy at Magic Kingdom

It’s the holiday season at the Walt Disney World Resort, and Guests are excited each night to see holiday-themed fireworks, attractions, and especially parades!

Currently, Guests at Magic Kingdom Park can enjoy the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade, but that’s about to change in late December, when another fan-favorite parade will take over.

The Festival of Fantasy Parade has two shows daily, which are at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. every day until December 22. That’s when the fan-favorite parade, Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, will take its place, running at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. every day from December 23-31.

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime was previously only available during the separately ticketed, exclusive event Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, which is running from now until December 22. As in previous years, after this late-night event is over for the season, the parade will appear in the afternoon for all Magic Kingdom Guests to enjoy.

If you’ve never seen the Festival of Fantasy Parade, you are in for a treat! This parade is all about the stories attributed to Fantasyland, and you’ll be able to see characters from your favorite Disney movies featured in Fantasyland, such as The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan, and even Tangled!

Here’s what else Disney World has to add about this spectacular event:

The unbridled enchantment and vivid pageantry of Fantasyland—and its many inhabitants—winds its way through the park in a thrilling parade spectacular. The dazzling mix of floats, motion and original music will keep you humming along for days to come.

As for Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime, this is a special parade celebrating the Christmas spirit, featuring beloved Disney Characters and seasonal favorite parade members, such as gingerbread men, toy soldiers, and even Santa Claus! This is definitely an experience that you won’t want to miss.

You can keep up to date on these parades and check the daily calendar for Magic Kingdom here, as the schedule can change at any time.

Have you had the chance to see either of these parades yet this season? Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!