Disney Cuts Christmas Offerings Despite Price Increase

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Walt Disney World Resort.

Walt Disney World Resort is currently in the midst of its most magical Holiday season, and one of the most popular offerings during this time is Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom. The Christmas event kicked off on November 8 and runs select nights through December 22.

The After-Hours event at Magic Kingdom takes place from 7:00 p.m. to midnight and gives Guests the opportunity to explore the Disney Park, ride their favorite attractions, and take part in some exclusive experiences, like Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks and Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.

However, it does seem that a few offerings have been cut from the original list despite a steep price increase in the cost of ticket admission compared to previous years.

A screenshot of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party when it was first introduced and a screenshot now shows that there have been a few cuts in what was previously offered.

As you can see in the screenshot, the page once promised “ice cream novelties, popcorn, select beverages, and a seasonal treat” included with the cost of admission. However, now, the page only shares holiday-themed cookies and hot cocoa will be available.

Despite an increase in price, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party has been in high demand this year. At the time of this writing, all dates in November have already sold out, and there are only five dates still available in December.

Get ready for a magical holiday gathering with your loved ones––and some familiar Disney Characters.

When Mickey celebrates the season, Magic Kingdom park lights up with excitement for Guests of all ages. Joyful music fills the air. Disney Characters don their most festive attire and enchanting entertainment lies around almost every turn!

Throughout the evening, you can:

Delight in the amazingly festive Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks show!

show! Gather to watch Disney Characters give a yuletide nod to the season during Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade .

. Get the perfect picture with Disney pals dressed in their Christmas best!

with Disney pals dressed in their Christmas best! Make your night extra sweet when you explore the park searching for cookies and cocoa .

. Take in the elaborate decorations that bring the spirit of the season to life!

Here’s a look at the attractions you’ll be able to experience:

Highlights include:

Fantasyland

Frontierland

Liberty Square

Tomorrowland

All attractions and experiences are subject to change without notice.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will take place from 7:00 p.m. to midnight.

Ticket holders will be admitted to Magic Kingdom park as early as 4:00 p.m. on the valid date of their ticket––giving them even more time to enjoy some park favorites before the event begins! These date-specific event tickets do not require an additional theme park ticket or theme park reservation.

