Disney Releases New Inside Look at Tiana’s Palace

Disney fans have been “jazzed” about Tiana’s Palace more than a trumpet-playing gator. The grand opening of this restaurant will be a complete retheming of the French Market Restaurant. The new eatery is expected to be a better integration within New Orleans Square at the Disneyland Resort as it connects to the New Orleans-based animated classic, The Princess and The Frog. The anticipation is hitting its crescendo as Disney has revealed a new inside look at the décor of Disney’s newest dining experience.

This upcoming quick-service restaurant will mark the next phase for Disneyland as they bring more areas of The Princess and the Frog to life in New Orleans Square. Disney Imagineers enacted this transition with the opening of Eudora’s Chic Boutique last year. Next, is the ongoing retheming of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the log flume attraction which will open in 2024.

Tiana’s Palace will be a full-scale recreation of Tiana’s dream restaurant from Disney’s last hand-drawn animated feature. When Tiana changed the name at the end of the movie from Tiana’s Place to Palace, she effectively turned the restaurant into her royal sanctum. This reimagining will not only bring to life the look of The Princess and the Frog, as well as its New Orleans-inspired cuisine, but it will also feature subtle references to the beloved 2009 film.

The new inside look showcases the interior of Tiana’s new establishment. It presents several features, like:

– This was Lou, the alligator trumpeter’s band, which was inspired by the Firehouse Five Plus Two, a real jazz band made up of Disney animation cast members from the 40s. Lilies are a strong imagery sprinkled throughout the restaurant in the form of mounted lamps, window displays, and wooden sculptures.

A grand mural of Tiana’s hometown bayou.

A variety of cookbooks and a portrait with Tiana and her father with his famous gumbo spoon.

This new restaurant had Disney Imagineers pulling out all the stops to bring this creation to the Disneyland Resort. While it is sad for many Disney fans to see the French Market Restaurant retire, Imagineers kept a wheelhouse and two smokestacks to honor its legacy.

Tiana’s Palace will have its grand opening September 7, 2023 in New Orleans Square. Check the Disneyland app for updates on availabilities and reservations.