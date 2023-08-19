Mass Passholder Exodus After New Program Fails at Disney Resort

This Disney Resort is not doing so great these days. The park has been struggling with finances and now, a mass exodus of its pass holders after a new program failed to launch successfully.

Disneyland Paris – What’s Going On at This Disney Resort?

Disneyland Paris resumed its sale of Annual Passes a few days ago. The Disney Resort fleshed out a new program for its pass holders to give them more options, better results, and incentives. At least, that was the hope of DLP. The new options for pass holders launched sometime in early July have been a total disaster as the new lineup of passes has increased exponentially in price.

Seems only the French language buying process is open for now https://t.co/O5Nh14Irt1 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) August 17, 2023

Hello @RobertIger I thought you said that the price increases at Disney Parks have been too aggressive and that accessibility is important. Have you seen the new annual passes from Disneyland Paris? Do you call that accessible? I feel betrayed by @DisneylandParis. Ridiculous pic.twitter.com/hGK813nLC4 — Michelle Heijblom (@MichelleHeijblo) July 11, 2023

The price increase also came with the removal of several Passholder benefits that, included the following:

Free luggage store

Pushchair hire

Wheelchair hire

Kennel access

The VIP viewing area for the parade and Disney Dreams

and more

Many DLP pass holders were angry and upset over the price hike and changes to the overall program. Most of them took to social media to voice their concerns and opinions on prices going up in a Disney Resort already seeing financial struggle this year, despite crossing the $2.5 billion threshold earlier this year.

Ouch. Disneyland Paris have really messed up here with the announcement of the new Annual Passes. I have been an AP holder for many years & it’s fair to say I will NOT be renewing once my pass expires. Terrible value for money & no acknowledgment of guest loyalty @DisneyParis_EN — Joe Bovis (@joebovis) July 11, 2023

WOW Disneyland Paris has really Fu***** Annual Passes. All the great benefits are GONE and they want more money! How great! That´s the end of that fairytale for me. #Disneylandparis #disneylandannualpass #disneyannualpass — Mari (@JustMarppa) July 11, 2023

So this is how Disneyland Paris annual passes die… https://t.co/71ujGdA6cb — Rico (@Fernando_IRQ) July 11, 2023