Disney Finally Resumes Annual Pass Sales (But There’s a Catch)

Good news for Disneyland regulars – one Disney Park has finally resumed Annual Pass sales!

Annual Passes have been a contentious point for Disney Parkgoers over the past few years. When Disney closed its theme parks worldwide after the onset of COVID-19, sales of Annual Passes were indefinitely put on hold.

While they are yet to return to some Parks (namely those at Tokyo Disney Resort), other Parks have since brought back their Annual Pass systems – just under a different name. At Disneyland Resort, Guests can choose between an Inspire Key, Believe Key, Enchant Key, Imagine Key, and Dream Key, with each Pass offering differing blackout dates and Park perks.

Meanwhile, Walt Disney World Resort has totally renovated its Annual Pass system to what most fans have agreed is an overly complex alternative. Today, Guests need to choose between a Disney Pixie Dust Pass, Disney Pirate Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass, or Disney Incredi-Pass. However, non-Florida residents are only allowed to opt for the latter – although they can purchase a Disney Sorcerer Pass if they happen to be a Disney Vacation Club member.

Earlier this year, Disneyland Paris followed suit by giving its Annual Pass system a makeover. Its existing Annual Passes paused sales in March, and its replacement – Disneyland Pass – was introduced in July.

Available in three tiers (Bronze, Silver, and Gold), this strips many of the existing perks offered to Disneyland Paris Guests, such as Infinity Parking, the VIP Annual Pass entrance, and free bag storage. It was also originally only available to those with an existing Disneyland Paris Annual Pass looking to upgrade to its next iteration. Now, however, sales are officially open to all – with a catch.

For now, sales are only available online to those going through the French language option on the Disneyland Paris website. Those hoping to purchase unlimited access to Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park by purchasing a Pass through the UK or Ireland’s websites are served a message stating that a Disneyland Pass can only be bought “at the Disneyland Paris ticket offices located at the entrance of Walt Disney Studios Park” or by directly calling Disneyland Paris.

This will likely change in the future, so stay tuned for more updates. In the meantime, however, it’s great to see another Disney Park opening up Annual Pass availability.

Do you think an Annual Pass is worth the money for a Disney Park? Let us know in the comments!