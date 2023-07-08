After Park Removes Annual Passholder Signage, Disney World Announces Returning Perk

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many Annual Passholders, and a returning perk has just been announced at the same time one Disney Park removes AP signage. Here’s what’s going on with Disney World Annual Passes.

When the Disney Parks in Orlando, Central Florida, reopened post-pandemic, a number of new measures were put in place in an effort to enhance health and safety across the Resort.

One of these measures was the contentious Park Pass reservations system and its 2 p.m. Park Hopper rule (Disneyland Resort is 1 p.m.). Both of these have drawn criticism from many fans, even going so far as to cause protests and disruption with Magic Key (Disneyland Resort) and Annual Passholders at Disney World and Disneyland Paris.

Disney World Annual Passes

For Walt Disney World, the Annual Passholder program features four options: the Incredi-Pass, the Sorcerer Pass, the Pirate Pass, and the Pixie Dust Pass. The Pirate Pass and Pixie Dust Pass are available to Florida residents only and cost $749 plus tax, and $399 plus tax, respectively.

The Sorcerer Pass is open to Florida residents and Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members and costs $969 plus tax. The Incredi-Pass is the only pass open to everyone and will set Guests back $1,399 plus tax.

The Annual Passholder program comes with many perks that differ depending on what pass someone holds. For example, the Incredi-Pass has no blackout dates, while the Sorcerer Pass has 19, including dates surrounding Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.

But Disney World enjoys giving all their Annual Passholders the same perks from time to time, including exclusive pins and magnets on top of the usual merchandise and dining discounts.

It has just been revealed that Walt Disney World will be offering its Annual Passholders the chance to secure limited edition magnets once again. Over at Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures, Guests with a valid Annual Pass can grab a returning set of three magnets featuring Dumbo, Orange Bird, and a 50th Anniversary Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse.

The magnets can be collected between July 17 and July 30 at the Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park location. A valid Annual Pass, linked MagicBand, or MagicMobile Pass, plus a government-issued ID must be shown in order to collect the magnet set.

This announcement of a returning perk for Passholders comes as another Disney Park removed all signage of their AP offering.

What’s going on with Annual Passes elsewhere?

Disneyland Paris, which currently has a suspended Annual Passholder system, was seen to have changed Annual Passholder windows to regular cashier windows, effectively removing all signage of the ticket type from the Park. Prior to pausing sales, Disneyland Paris offered four options, like Walt Disney World. They were the Discovery Pass, the Magic Flex Pass, the Magic Plus Pass, and the Infinity Pass.

The pause on sales is currently indefinite.

Are you an Annual Passholder? Will you be heading to grab this returning perk? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

