EPCOT Location Is Now Closed at Disney World, Guests Sent Elsewhere

The famous World Showcase at EPCOT, home of the iconic pavilion series and many food, beverage, and merchandise locations, is now without one popular option. And Disney is sending Guests elsewhere.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida, is a sprawling dreamscape of all things Disney magic. There are four theme parks, two water parks, the retail area Disney Springs, themed hotel Resorts, restaurants, merchandise locations, hidden hideaways, and Mickey Mouse everything.

It’s why Disney World, in particular its first theme park Magic Kingdom, is the most visited theme park destination in the world. However, Universal Orlando Florida has been matching Disney in terms of attendance, with Universal’s Islands of Adventure beating out EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2022.

The rise in costs at Disney Parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Southern California, and even internationally at places like Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disney Resort, has seen many fans opt to vacation elsewhere. From the rise of the paid FastPass services, Disney Genie+ and Disney Premier Access, to the increase in food, beverage, and ticket prices, the Disney Park empire has never had such a fraught fan base.

The blame may have lain at the feet of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, but in the eight months Bob Iger has been back at the pedal, complaints haven’t simmered at all. All eyes will be on the next few months and into next year when Iger officially steps aside (again). But even with claims of the magic being gone and Disney not being the same, fans still flock there month after month, year after year, ready to experience all the Disney Resort has to offer.

But one location has now closed, leaving Guests with less choice while visiting World Showcase at EPCOT.

The Refreshment Port, which can be found near the Canada pavilion in World Showcase, has shuttered. The closure takes place from today, July 6, 2023, through July 26, 2023.

“From July 6 to July 26, 2023, Refreshment Port will be closed for refurbishment,” the official Walt Disney World website reads. “During this time, delicious American fare — including chicken tenders — can be purchased at Regal Eagle Smokehouse and Connections Eatery.”

Known for its quick service options of classic chicken tenders and french fries, and traditional poutine, as well as soft-serve ice cream cones, the Refreshment Port’s closure will be a big loss for those who walk World Showcase the right and the wrong way. As Disney states in their notice, Guests can find similar fare at locations like Regal Eagle Smokehouse and Connections Eatery.

“Take a break from traveling the globe to enjoy a variety of treats—savory and sweet!” Disney says of the Refreshment Port. “Sink your teeth into one of the specialty poutines or indulge in a tasty soft-serve ice cream. Refreshing beverages are also available.”

World Showcase at EPCOT and its new neighbors.

World Showcase was recently joined by three all-new neighborhoods. Replacing the former Future World, EPCOT debuted World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery in 2021. While classic attractions like Spaceship Earth and Test Track remain, Disney added the e-ticket Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction last year to rave reviews. Cosmic Rewind is found in the Wonders of Xandar pavilion in World Discovery.

Next up for the Disney Park will be the opening of the much-anticipated Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, in the World Nature area. As for the long-since-announced refurbishment of Spaceship Earth in World Celebration, it seems Disney has shelved the plans for now while they work on finalizing the new CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza areas of World Celebration.

The Plaza area will act as the main hub for all of EPCOT’s renowned festivals, such as the International Flower & Garden Festival and EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts. Beginning on July 27 will be the always popular International Food & Wine Festival which runs through November 18.

