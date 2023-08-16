Over the span of several years, The Walt Disney Company has maintained an unchallenged status within the realm of theme park entertainment. It has consistently provided Guests with exceptional experiences, utilizing state-of-the-art technology across its diverse range of global parks.

Disney’s prowess in pioneering is widely recognized, exemplified by the integration of augmented reality components into attractions like the Haunted Mansion and the use of advanced drone technology in their renowned nighttime spectacles. Despite Disney’s dedication to achieving greatness, there might still be occasions when this extraordinary standard isn’t fully attained.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, has firmly established its reputation as “The Happiest Place On Earth,” a motto originally created by Walt Disney himself and meticulously nurtured throughout the Park’s history. As time has gone on, the Disney Resorts umbrella extended its reach across the globe, encompassing destinations like the Walt Disney World Resort and the Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida. Over time, the influence of the Disney Resort brand even expanded to a worldwide scale, including iconic locations such as the Tokyo Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, and the Disneyland Paris Resort.

Crowd Issues at the “Failed” Disney Park

Despite there being so many Parks across the world under the Disney name, one particular Park stands out among the rest. Unfortunately, it isn’t for a particularly positive reason.

Following the recent reports of crowd issues leading to The Walt Disney Company issuing signs recommending that Guests return to the Walt Disney Studios Park from 3PM to 10PM due to overcrowding in the mornings. Of course, this if anything proves that Disney knows that their “second park” in the Disneyland Paris Resort is in no way a full-day experience — only able to draw crowds during the mornings before Guests Park Hop over to the more exciting and well-constructed Disneyland Park. Twitter user Imemegination calls attention to the “mess” that this Disney Park appears to continue being:

@imemegination: Disney should close this park, only keep Avengers Campus and the Tower of Terror, demolish all the rest of the park and rebuild something that’s up to Disney standards (in quote tweet) DLP Report: It’s also in English, and in the app. How do you say “there’s not enough for a whole day in our second park” with one sign 😅 @Just_ThemeParks: The park has always been a mess and practically every addition since the park opened has just made the park feel even messier from a thematic standpoint.

But why are people so disappointed and upset at this Park’s existence? It all boils down to the Park’s history as one of Disney’s biggest blunders.

Disney’s Biggest Theme Park Blunder

Ex-Disney CEO Michael Eisner is mostly to blame for this. Arguably one of the most significant errors he made during his tenure was the creation of EuroDisney (now Disneyland Paris) — in a vast miscalculation of cultural differences and market dynamics. When the theme park opened in 1992 in Marnee-la-Vallee near Paris, Eisner and his team underestimated the importance of adapting the American Disney experience to European tastes and preferences. The large scale of the park, along with its high prices, did not align with the economic conditions of Europe at the time.

This led to abysmally low attendance and financial struggles, worsened by operational decisions such as limiting dining options and not offering alcohol, which clashed with local expectations. Eisner’s oversight ultimately damaged Disney’s reputation and finances — and led to the creation of the “mess” and Disney’s “worst” theme park.

User @MindBridgeOS corroborates this, adding that:

Of all the places in the world where it could have been built, Paris was definitely not the ideal one! Lol I believe they could have done way better opening in Spain, Portugal, Italy…

The Walt Disney Studios Park exists largely without a cohesive theme in 2023 — with a loose (and outdated) “Hollywood Studios”-themed entrance, the Park is a mixture of haphazard Disney-owned properties scattered across mostly “empty studio backlots”. With empty pathways connecting seemingly random Pixar Animation Studios and Marvel Studios IP lands, the Park is best known for its iteration of the X-Files-themed Tower of Terror, and the brand new Avengers Campus, as well as the original Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure that inspired the remake over at Walt Disney World EPCOT’s France Pavilion.

Which of course, certain Disney fans like @DLPTipsForIrish definitely feel like they ought to defend their favorite Park attractions:

Justice for Ratatouille ✊🏻 and most of the shows 😂

Do you think Walt Disney Studios should be bulldozed and rebuilt? What is the “worst” Disney Park in your opinion? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

