Disney Asks All Guests to Leave Park, Extreme Crowd Levels at Fault

If there is one thing that Guests at the Disney Parks can expect when they visit, it is to be surrounded by crowds. Even with the Disney Parks attendance numbers dropping, according to Disney CEO Bob Iger, there is still a ton of Guests flooding Disney every day.

Walt Disney World Resort tends to see some of the highest crowds due to its sheer size and level of popularity. Guests can choose to visit Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. You can also take a look at their water parks where you can splash around in the chill of Disney’s Blizzard Beach (alongside new Frozen characters, Anna, Elsa, Sven, and Kristoff), or hit the waves at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. When you get hungry or want to go shopping, Disney Springs is the place to be, especially with World of Disney there ready to help you pick up some souvenirs! In the end, there is so much to do and see, and a lot of people travel from around the world to partake in the magic.

To help control crowds, Disney has also added a reservation system where Guests would not only need a ticket, but a Park Pass Reservation to enter the park. Thankfully, that has since loosened to just Annual Passholders needing one before 2:00 p.m.

Other theme parks around the world function similarly when it comes to crowds, including Disneyland Paris.

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand, we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary, which will come to an end on September 30. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg; we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

If you want to know what has changed, in short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, Minnie Mouse is looking chic as ever in her new pantsuit, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

Now, it seems that crowding has become so bad that Disney is telling Guests when to avoid their theme parks! DLP Report has now shared that there is a sign near Walt Disney Studios Place that is advising Guests to visit between 3-10 p.m. each day to avoid crowds.

Good morning! A sign near the Walt Disney Studios Plaza advises Guests to visit between 3-10pm for lower crowds. pic.twitter.com/I3agfU2Yia — DLP Report (@DLPReport) August 14, 2023

This sign is advising Guests to only spend seven hours in the theme parks if they want to avoid crowds, which is not really feasible for tourists who paid for a full-day ticket and want to spend their whole day at the park. It seems that crowding must be a severe issue at Disneyland Paris for the theme park to take such drastic measures.

What’s Going on at Disneyland Paris?

Recently, we discussed how the shopping experience at the theme park has been completely altered following the receipt ban in France. Paper receipts will no longer be available due to a ban from the French government. Although the cash register receipt, printed automatically after every purchase in a store, was due to be banned in France on January 1, 2023, the measure was subsequently postponed several times. The government finally decided to postpone its effective date for a third time to August 1, 2023.

Disneyland Paris opened their newest live show and has undergone multiple changes since it was first announced during last year’s Disney D23 Expo, from its name to its debut date. Initially called Pixar: We Belong Together — likely referencing Randy Newman’s catchy song featured in Toy Story 3 (2010), “We Belong Together” — changed its name to TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure earlier this year. And while the show was initially scheduled to debut on July 8, 2023, its premiere was pushed back to July 15, 2023, likely due to the ongoing Cast Member strikes taking place at Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Park — which have forced Disney to lose thousands of dollars.

Disney Parks Blog stated that the Pixar-inspired live musical would combine state-of-the-art stage technology, lighting effects, choreography, and iconic songs from fan-favorite Pixar movies, including Monsters Inc., Finding Nemo (2003), Toy Story, Up (2009), and Coco (2017).

At Disneyland Paris, we recently spoke about the closure of two of their parades, ““Dream… and Shine Brighter” and “Disney D-Light” will end permanently on September 30.” Of course, this left many Disneyland Paris Guests devastated, as parades are an essential part of the Disney Park experience.

Now, “The “Disney Jr. Dream Factory” will be closing its doors’ temporality from September 25 to October 20, 2023 included.

This will not be the only show to experience downtime, as “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure” will not be performed from Nov 6 to Dec 15, 2023. On top of this, there will be several hotel pool closures:

– Disney Sequoia Lodge: Nov 6-17, 2023

– Davy Crockett Ranch: Nov 20-Dec 1, 2023

– Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel: Dec 4-8, 2023

– Disney Newport Bay Club: Dec 11-15, 2023

What do you think about Disneyland Paris’s crowding issue? Let us know in the comments below!