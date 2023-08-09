Disney Transport Cut From Park, Guests Stranded

Getting to a Disney Park is not always as easy as parking and walking in. Of course, that is true for some parks like Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, but other parks in that Resort, such as Magic Kingdom, require parking, a monorail or ferry ride, and then you are able to enter.

Many Disneyland Resort Guests have to take a tram when they are going to Downtown Disney, Disney California Adventure, and Disneyland Resort. Tokyo Disney Resort has its own subway/monorail system as well that Guests must use in order to visit Tokyo DisneySea or Tokyo Disneyland. When Guests visit Disneyland Paris Resort, they have to top aboard a train ride that will take them to the magic.

That being said, Guests looking to visit Disneyland Paris in the near future will have to double-check their method of travel, as one section of the Paris train route that is needed to enter the parks is going to be shut down for the next while. DLP Report shared this notice, which shares the closure, which will last until August 18.

Note that starting today and until August 18 included, the RER A regional train from central Paris to Disneyland Paris will not operate between Nation and Val de Fontenay. Bus replacement is available at Château de Vincennes. This may delay and complicate your journey.

Thankfully, a bus service is available to transport Guests back to the functioning side of the train system. That being said, this means that Guests will need to wait for the bus and stop at each stop on the system until they are able to reach Val de Fontenay. The train, of course, runs much faster and more direct than a bus, so that means that the trip will take longer for those riding into Disneyland Paris on the train. The train ride typically takes around 40 minutes, so this will extend that time.

That being said, Guests looking to visit should leave earlier and expect to get home later. They may also be stuck waiting for a bus for much longer if they are traveling during peak times in the morning or night, as a majority of Guests will be doing the same.

What Other Shut-Downs Are Occurring at Disneyland Paris?

Lately, it feels like Disneyland Paris is on a sort of closing spree.

At Disneyland Paris, we recently spoke about the closure of two of their parades, ““Dream… and Shine Brighter” and “Disney D-Light” will end permanently on September 30.” Of course, this left many Disneyland Paris Guests devastated, as parades are an essential part of the Disney Park experience.

On top of that, “The “Disney Jr. Dream Factory” will be closing its doors’ temporality from September 25 to October 20, 2023 included.”

This will not be the only show to experience downtime, as “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure” will not be performed from Nov 6 to Dec 15, 2023. On top of this, there will be several hotel pool closures:

– Disney Sequoia Lodge: Nov 6-17, 2023

– Davy Crockett Ranch: Nov 20-Dec 1, 2023

– Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel: Dec 4-8, 2023

– Disney Newport Bay Club: Dec 11-15, 2023

Recently, we discussed how the shopping experience at the theme park has been completely altered following the receipt ban in France. Paper receipts will no longer be available due to a ban from the French government. Although the cash register receipt, printed automatically after every purchase in a store, was due to be banned in France on January 1, 2023, the measure was subsequently postponed several times. The government finally decided to postpone its effective date for a third time to August 1, 2023.

How to Get to Disneyland Paris

This is how Disney suggests traveling to Disneyland Paris Resort.

Travelling from Paris? Here’s how to arrive at the magic

Getting to Disneyland Paris is very simple, just choose between the bus,taxi, train or our official shuttles! Whether it’s a day trip or a stay of several nights to fully experience the Magic of the Parks, discover the options for getting to Disneyland Paris from the French capital.

Magical Shuttle Airport Transfer

Getting to the magic from Paris airports (Paris-Orly and Paris-Charles de Gaulle) in approximately 60 minutes is easy with our choice of shuttle buses and private cars.

The Magical Shuttle Bus service offers hassle-free frequent transfers

From the Paris airports to our Disney Hotels*, partner hotels, Villages Nature Paris by Center Parcs and the Disney Parks (Marne-la-Vallée/Chessy bus station), and back again!

Take the TGV highspeed train from Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport

With direct TGV high speed train, arrive at Marne-la-Vallée/Chessy train station in less than 12 minutes. The station is situated at a 2-minute walk from the Disney Parks.

You can even have your hotel check-in documents and Park tickets delivered and have your bags taken from the station to your Hotel with Disney Express!

Staying in Paris center?

Whether it is by train or by bus, joining the magic has never been easier!

Reaching Disneyland Paris by train from Paris

The Marne-la-Vallée/Chessy train station is one of the most important hubs in France. It is situated at the gates of the magic, just a 2-minute walk from the station to the Disney Parks.

RER A: Val d’Europe stop

The Val d’Europe station allows you to reach the following destinations:

Major brand outlets La Vallée Village

Val d’Europe shopping center

L’Élysée Val d’Europe Hotel

Adagio City Aparthotel Val d’Europe

Aquarium SEA LIFE

Marne-la-Vallée/Chessy station is just two minutes walking distance from the Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park and Disney Village . A free shuttle bus service connects this station to all Disney Hotels (except Disney’s Davy Crockett Ranch), partner hotels and other destinations.

