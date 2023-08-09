Disney Begins Closure-Spree, Multiple Shut Downs Reported

When Guests visit any Disney Park, many expect to be able to ride all of the tides they want whilst enjoying all of the shows that they have planned to see after watching countless YouTube and TikTok videos on them. Therefore, it can be quite disappointing to see your expectations fall apart.

When Guests visit Disney, whether that be Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, or any of the international Disney theme parks, there is likely going to be some sort of construction going on. For example, right now, at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim California, things are looking like a demolition zone!

At Disneyland, two men’s bathrooms are under construction, the entire right side of Fantasyland is covered in scrim, Peter Pan’s Flight is under construction, and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride is open, but the entryway is covered up. Tarzan’s Treehouse is currently undergoing a retheme, as well as Splash Mountain, which recently shut down for good to turn into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Tiana’s Place and the New Orleans train station are also under construction. At Disney California Adventure, Lilly says they are “not safe” from construction, as San Fransokyo, the new land, is currently being worked on. Tons of shops are fenced off, and Mator’s Junkyard Jamboree is closed in Cars Land.

Rides are constantly being refurbished; lands are being added, attractions are being built; facades and storefronts are being touched up, pavement is being replaced, and so much more. Disneyland has to constantly keep up the appearance that they are brand-new with top-tier finishing and theming, but over time, Guests can create wear and tear on the Parks, and rides need maintenance. This means that to obtain the look of perfection, the Park has to look imperfect for a small amount of time.

Typically, when it is just one ride that is out of commission, it could be sad for some Guests, but it will not ruin the entire vacation. When Guests start to see multiple attractions closed down, scrims covering significant sections of the Park, fences up, and hear construction around them, that can be a different story.

At Disneyland Paris, we recently spoke about the closure of two of their parades, ““Dream… and Shine Brighter” and “Disney D-Light” will end permanently on September 30.” Of course, this left many Disneyland Paris Guests devastated, as parades are an essential part of the Disney Park experience.

Now, as reported by DLP Report, “The “Disney Jr. Dream Factory” will be closing its doors’ temporality from September 25 to October 20, 2023 included.”

Multiple Disneyland Paris fans commented that this was the best show in the Park, in response to this news.

Disneyland describes the shows as, “Welcome to the place where dreams make magic. In this new show, come and help Mickey & Minnie make the factory’s dream-making machines work as part of the new Disney Junior Dream Factory show at Studio D in Walt Disney Studios Park. It’s down to you and some very special Disney Characters to work together and unleash the magic of song and dance to get the machines going again!”

The description continues, “Just as our crew of technicians are about to reveal how dreams are made, the factory stops working. It’s run out of the most important elements. Do you know what they are? Here’s a clue: they’re in you! Mickey and Minnie, our dream-making experts, are here to save the day…but they can’t do it without your help! Raise the roof by singing and bopping along while Fancy Nancy Clancy, Vampirina and Timon refill the factory’s missing elements, and watch the factory come back to life before your very eyes.”

This will not be the only show to experience downtime, as “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure” will not be performed from Nov 6 to Dec 15, 2023. On top of this, there will be several hotel pool closures:

– Disney Sequoia Lodge: Nov 6-17, 2023

– Davy Crockett Ranch: Nov 20-Dec 1, 2023

– Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel: Dec 4-8, 2023

– Disney Newport Bay Club: Dec 11-15, 2023

What’s Going on at Disneyland Paris?

Recently, we discussed how the shopping experience at the theme park has been completely altered following the receipt ban in France. Paper receipts will no longer be available due to a ban from the French government. Although the cash register receipt, printed automatically after every purchase in a store, was due to be banned in France on January 1, 2023, the measure was subsequently postponed several times. The government finally decided to postpone its effective date for a third time to August 1, 2023.

Disneyland Paris opened their newest live show and has undergone multiple changes since it was first announced during last year’s Disney D23 Expo, from its name to its debut date. Initially called Pixar: We Belong Together — likely referencing Randy Newman’s catchy song featured in Toy Story 3 (2010), “We Belong Together” — changed its name to TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure earlier this year. And while the show was initially scheduled to debut on July 8, 2023, its premiere was pushed back to July 15, 2023, likely due to the ongoing Cast Member strikes taking place at Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Park — which have forced Disney to lose thousands of dollars.

Disney Parks Blog stated that the Pixar-inspired live musical would combine state-of-the-art stage technology, lighting effects, choreography, and iconic songs from fan-favorite Pixar movies, including Monsters Inc., Finding Nemo (2003), Toy Story, Up (2009), and Coco (2017).

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand, we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary, which will come to an end on September 30. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg; we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

If you want to know what has changed, in short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, Minnie Mouse is looking chic as ever in her new pantsuit, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

What do you think of all the recent Disneyland Paris closures?