Disney Park Ban Quietly Removed

If you are visiting Disneyland Paris or have recently, you likely have noticed a lack of paper products.

Recently, we discussed how the shopping experience at the theme park has been completely altered following the receipt ban in France. Paper receipts will no longer be available due to a ban from the French government. Although the cash register receipt, printed automatically after every purchase in a store, was due to be banned in France on January 1, 2023, the measure was subsequently postponed several times. The government finally decided to postpone its effective date for a third time to August 1, 2023.

Reportedly, “The measurement is being brought in as part of wider anti-waste laws – 30 billion receipts are printed each year in France, according to the government. Although the automatic printing of receipts will be banned, it will still be possible to request a receipt if you want one – and shops are legally obliged to provide you with one if so.”

This will also prove true for Guests visiting Disneyland Paris. If Guests want a receipt, they will be given one, but they will have to ask. For many visiting Paris who may not know about this new ban, headaches will surely ensue as Guests may assume the receipt is in the bag. Returns will still require a receipt in order to return or exchange items, so asking for a receipt on items you may be unsure about is crucial. Although this green initiative is a great start, it does have some hurdles to clear in terms of ensuring that all Guests are able to make a return if they don’t know that they must ask for the receipt.

Previously, we saw Disneyland Paris also do away with another paper product that Guests claimed each time they visited the parks. Disneyland Paris removed their paper park maps from the parks, pushing Guests to use the Disneyland Paris app instead. Of course, being tech savvy and using a mobile device may be inclusive for the majority of park-goers, but not everyone. Plus, having a Park map to commemorate your visit to Disneyland Paris is also something that many Guests like to collect as a free souvenir.

Now, Disneyland Paris is once again offering their Park maps to Guests if they ask, Basically, their map policy matches their receipt policy, “don’t ask, don’t get”. DLP Report (@DLPReport) shared their recently attained Park map on Twitter.

Disneyland Paris paper Park Maps are available again, upon request

🗺️ Disneyland Paris paper Park Maps are available again, upon request: pic.twitter.com/1F8SkhIeKH — DLP Report (@DLPReport) August 8, 2023

Some Guests pointed out that the map remains dated, even though it has been brought back, and one mom commented on how the phyiscal map helps her son while at the park.

Themountainking (@Themountainkin1) was not a fan:

Don’t like the design (it lacks a lot of details and souvenir worthiness of the older maps) but at least they FINALLY brought them back. Hope they won’t be upon request soon and available at the entry for all the guests, as they were before

It appears that Guests are happy to see the maps return but would also like to see them return in an easier way that does not include having to find a Cast Member and make the request.

