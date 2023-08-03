Disney Store to Shut Down Forever as Park Ban Begins, Reports Say

When Guests visit Disney Parks around the globe, they will always have different experiences. Sometimes, those experiences are removed, however, resulting in an experiential loss for Guests.

Things at Disneyland Paris are the same. The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand, we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary, which will come to an end on September 30.

Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg; we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky. If you want to know what has changed, in short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, Minnie Mouse is looking chic as ever in her new pantsuit, and the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

Most recently, we wrote about the new receipt ban that has been put into place in France, affecting the Parisian theme park.

When Guests visit Disneyland Paris, things will no longer be the same beginning tomorrow. Paper receipts will no longer be available due to a ban from the French government. Although the cash register receipt, printed automatically after every purchase in a store, was due to be banned in France on January 1, 2023, the measure was subsequently postponed several times. The government finally decided to postpone its effective date for a third time, to August 1, 2023.

Reportedly, “The measurement is being brought in as part of wider anti-waste laws – 30 billion receipts are printed each year in France, according to the government. Although the automatic printing of receipts will be banned, it will still be possible to request a receipt if you want one – and shops are legally obliged to provide you with one if so.”

While stores at Disneyland Paris, as well as the theme park entirely, is being affected by this ban, they are also dealing with the closure of another offering and the imminent closure of their main shopping location. DLP Report (@DLPReport) shared, “The souvenir coin machines have been removed at Disney Village. Unclear if this is a refurbishment, move, and/or if the Disney Store is next to go under the knife.”

🔧 The souvenir coin machines have been removed at Disney Village. Unclear if this is a refurbishment, move, and/or if the Disney Store is next to go under the knife: pic.twitter.com/t0bU5Umpql — DLP Report (@DLPReport) August 2, 2023

Many Disney fans replied, agreeing that The Disney Store is next to shut down, stating that it needs a lot of work and is in poor shape. For now, the penny machines outside the shop have been removed after remaining broken for a while. This may be the first step in the Disney Store’s closure — a closure that many Guests do not want to see. EuroDisney92 said, “I know it needs an update, but I also hope it will still be there for a little while. It’s such a cool old-school shop; it’s like reliving the 90s”, while others are ready to see it shut down and change into a modern, entirely new store.

As we recently reported, the flagship Paris Disney Store will be shuttering its doors for good. The flagship store was located on Champs Élysée in Paris for almost 30 years.

Disneyland Paris opened their newest live show has undergone multiple changes since it was first announced during last year’s Disney D23 Expo, from its name to its debut date. Initially called Pixar: We Belong Together — likely referencing Randy Newman’s catchy song featured in Toy Story 3 (2010), “We Belong Together” — changed its name to TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure earlier this year. And while the show was initially scheduled to debut on July 8, 2023, its premiere was pushed back to July 15, 2023, likely due to the ongoing Cast Member strikes taking place at Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Park — which have forced Disney to lose thousands of dollars. Read more on that here.

Disney Parks Blog stated that the Pixar-inspired live musical would combine state-of-the-art stage technology, lighting effects, choreography, and iconic songs from fan-favorite Pixar movies, including Monsters Inc., Finding Nemo (2003), Toy Story, Up (2009), and Coco (2017).

Do you think that The Disney Store at Disneyland Paris needs to shut down? Let us know in the comments below.