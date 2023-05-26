Another Disney Experience Closing for Good Amid Company Uproar

Disney has been on a rampage lately between thousands of layoffs, overhauling the Parks, Disney+, and other experiences. As they retheme or close various Park attractions, they’ve also announced that various Disney+ content will be removed from the streaming platform, and Disney stores around the world have been closing over the last several years.

Disneyland Paris has been celebrating its 30th anniversary, with events scheduled to wrap up later this year. The Park introduced a new castle show and a nightly drone display to celebrate the Park’s milestone. As part of the 30th-anniversary finale, the Park has brought back Disney Dreams!, the fireworks and projection show, performed nightly immediately after the D-Light drone show.

However, as the Park celebrates its anniversary, Cast Members are fighting for equal pay amongst each other. It was recently revealed that as new Cast Members were being hired, they were receiving higher pay than current ones, leading to Cast Member protests and strikes throughout the Park. The protests have affected several parade performances, with a recent in-Park protest during operating hours to bring more awareness to the issue.

As Disneyland Paris deals with Cast Member strikes and protests, the DLP Report on Twitter has just announced that the flagship Paris Disney Store will be shuttering its doors for good. The flagship store was located on Champs Élysée in Paris for almost 30 years. During its time, it became a staple of the shopping avenue and was used for various Disneyland Paris promotions.

The announcement came as a shock to fans of the retail store, as it’s one of the last physical Disney Stores in Europe. The stores were well-known for their immersive theming and ability to bring unique merchandise to those unable to visit the Parks. The decision to phase out the physical stores came after the 2020 pandemic, with hundreds of stores closing their doors over the last several years. Now, fans can shop at Disney’s online retail website, but many say it’s not the same.

Do you miss the Disney Store? Share your memories with Inside the Magic in the comments below!