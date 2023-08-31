Disney Park Officially Ends Fireworks Indefinitely

One of the best things about going to the Disney Parks around the world are getting the chance to see the nighttime shows, and firework displays that are unlike anything you will see anywhere else. Tragically, that is coming to an end at Disneyland Park tomorrow.

At Walt Disney World, we recently saw the return of Happily Ever After following the conclusion of Disney’s Enchantment, which ran during the 50th anniversary. Disney’s Enchantment was not met with rave reviews, and even though Happily Ever After was set to retire once and for all, the demand to have it brought back was so strong that Disney World made the decision to make the swap.

During the changeover, there was not one day that went by that had fireworks missing.

Disneyland Paris has also just recently announced an all-new castle show that will involve firework and drone technology. Beginning on January 8 at, a new nighttime sequence will bring color to the skies over Sleeping Beauty Castle as fountains, lights, video projections and synchronized drones draw a parade in the air nodding to an iconic experience of the past at Disneyland Paris.

Ending your day on Main Street, U.S.A., U.S.A. watching fireworks is quite possibly the most magical thing you will do at any Disney park, so to know that that offering is being removed today from Disneyland is tragic for many.

For the Disney100 celebrations which are primarily taking place at Disneyland Resort at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, we have seen many additions and changes over the past few months, including the addition of Wondrous Journeys, the new firework show on Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Disney describes the show as, “Gaze in wonder as Sleeping Beauty Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. become a marvelous canvas for 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios storytelling. Thrill as talented artists transform empty pages brimming with possibility into beloved Disney characters and vivid animated worlds awash with magic.

All of this and more is brought to life by soaring music, stunning state-of-the-art projection technology—and on select nights, sensational pyrotechnics!

For over 100 years, Walt Disney Animation Studios has unlocked a special kind of wonder in our lives. These films have inspired us to dream bigger, unleash our spirit of adventure, discover the power within—and realize that it’s kind of fun to do the impossible.

Wondrous Journeys is an enchanting celebration of the wishers, dreamers and artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios who have shared their imagination and talents with the world.”

Wondrous Journeys took over Disneyland Forever and has been raved about since its debut. But, in May, it was announced that the show would be ending for the year. Luckily, it seems that fans can expect to see the show once again in 2024.

The ending of Wondrous Journeys is likely due to the Halloween season. Halloween Screams is a separate show that typically takes place, but no news of its arrival has been stated yet for this year, nor has testing been reported.

Oogie Boogie Bash is set to begin on September 5, so that may be a hopeful timeline as to when we will see a show return to Disneyland Park. However, Oogie Boogie Bash does take place at Disney California Adventure and is not affected by what operations are ongoing at the theme park across the promenade. World of Color – ONE is still taking place during this time.

Would you be upset to travel to a Disney park if they had no fireworks show announced?