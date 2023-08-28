Disney Announces Massive Change, New Entertainment to Dominate Park

Walt Disney once said that Disneyland would never be complete. There will always be things changing and evolving, and the theme park will always be in a constant state of movement in a forward direction. Little did he know that that statement would prove to be true beyond his wildest dreams.

Not only have we seen Disneyland Park, the original happiest place on earth, expand into an entire resort with Disney California Adventure by its side, but the theme parks are constantly adding new lands, like Avengers Campus and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge! There is also the Disney theme park mecca, Walt Disney World Resort, which comprises four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. On top of that, there are multiple water parks, shopping centers, and over 25 Disney resorts.

America is not where the magic stops, as there are Disney parks across the world, which have expanded The Walt Disney Company theme parks division in a way that Walt would have never predicted.

Within each of these parks, we are also constantly seeing change, as each Disney park strives to keep guests entertained and returning with new offerings.

Now, Disneyland Paris is once again expanding with new offerings!

Today the Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) Twitter (X) account began sharing all of the new offerings coming to Disneyland Paris. Starting off, fans can expect an all-new nighttime show in 2024.

On February 10, dance through colorful moments in a new daytime show at Sleeping Beauty Castle in @DisneyParis_EN! This energy-packed show celebrates the amazing art of Disney and Pixar animation, with Mickey Mouse and Friends, Timon, Joy, and even Mirabel in her park debut. — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 28, 2023

Then, as referenced above, a new daytime show is coming to Sleeping Beauty Castle!

Announcing two new shows is great, but a third is fantastic — which is exactly what Disneyland Paris did!

All of these offerings will be coming to the theme parks in 2024, which is good timing as the 30th anniversary will be ending this fall, and this will give guests another reason to visit again the following year.

What has been going wrong with Disneyland Paris?

This news is fantastic as Disneyland Paris has undergone a string of not-so-great news as of late.

Recently, we reported that Disneyland Paris had new signage asking guests to stay out of the parks between the hours of 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. each day if they want to avoid the large crowds that the theme park boasts.

A ticket to Disneyland Paris starts at $119 euros with transportation, so it is highly unlikely that leaving the park for seven hours is feasible or a good idea for guests who are visiting Paris and do not live there. It also creates panic for tourists who are coming for the first time, expecting to enjoy their day, and immediately seeing that the theme park is advising them to leave for the majority of the day.

At Disneyland Paris, we recently spoke about the closure of two of their parades, ““Dream… and Shine Brighter” and “Disney D-Light” will end permanently on September 30.” Of course, this left many Disneyland Paris guests devastated, as parades are an essential part of the Disney Park experience.

Also, “The “Disney Jr. Dream Factory” will be closing its doors’ temporality from September 25 to October 20, 2023 included.

This will not be the only show to experience downtime, as “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure” will not be performed from Nov 6 to Dec 15, 2023. On top of this, there will be several hotel pool closures:

– Disney Sequoia Lodge: Nov 6-17, 2023

– Davy Crockett Ranch: Nov 20-Dec 1, 2023

– Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel: Dec 4-8, 2023

– Disney Newport Bay Club: Dec 11-15, 2023

Just recently, DLP report shared, ” The September 29 Disneyland Pass and AP with be a “Villainous Night”! Ticket sales open August 31 11am CET exclusively at the link below – €55. Open to the holder +1 guest, must enter together. Tickets are nominative.”

The account followed up that post by noting, “it will NOT be possible to meet with the Disney Characters during this event.” This means that guests, and specifically, Annual Passholders, would be paying to attend an event where they cannot meet or take photos with any of the characters.

Considering this is a huge part and bonus about attending events like this, it is shocking to see Disneyland Paris entirely cut meet and greets. As one may imagine, guest response has not been favorable to this decision.

We discussed how the shopping experience at the theme park has been completely altered following the receipt ban in France. Paper receipts will no longer be available due to a ban from the French government. Although the cash register receipt, printed automatically after every purchase in a store, was due to be banned in France on January 1, 2023, the measure was subsequently postponed several times. The government finally decided to postpone its effective date for a third time to August 1, 2023.

On top of this, the parade, Disney Stars on Parade, has been reported to be in very rough shape, with some floats broken while others are entirely missing.

Are you excited to see new shows coming to Disneyland Paris?

