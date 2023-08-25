Disney Kicks Guests Out of Park Location, Shut Down Indefinite

If you are planning on visiting any of the Disney Parks, one thing that you can nearly always count on is that something is being updated, changed, refurbished, or built. Although a majority of the theme park will be operational and in use.

Rides are constantly being refurbished; lands are being added, attractions are being built, facades and storefronts are being touched up, pavement is being replaced, and so much more. Disney has to constantly keep up the appearance that they are brand-new with top-tier finishing and theming, but over time, guests can create wear and tear on the parks, and rides need maintenance. This means that to obtain the look of perfection, the park has to look imperfect for a small amount of time.

Typically, when it is just one ride that is out of commission, it could be sad for some guests, but it will not ruin the entire vacation. When guests start to see multiple attractions closed down, scrims covering significant sections of the park, fences up, and hear construction around them, that can be a different story.

For example, at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, we recently reported a former Disneyland and Disney World Cast Member said she has never seen so much construction at a Disney Park. At Disneyland, two men’s bathrooms are under construction, the entire right side of Fantasyland is covered in scrim, Peter Pan’s Flight is under construction, and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride is open, but the entryway is covered up.

Tarzan’s Treehouse is currently undergoing a retheme, as well as Splash Mountain, which recently shut down for good to turn into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Tiana’s Place and the New Orleans train station are also under construction. At Disney California Adventure, Lilly says they are “not safe” from construction, as San Fransokyo, the new land, is currently being worked on. Tons of shops are fenced off, and Mator’s Junkyard Jamboree is closed in Cars Land.

Well, at Disneyland Paris, we are starting to see a lot of other changes as well that can affect the guest experience.

Just recently, DLP report shared, ” The September 29 Disneyland Pass and AP with be a “Villainous Night”! Ticket sales open August 31 11am CET exclusively at the link below – €55. Open to the holder +1 guest, must enter together. Tickets are nominative.”

The account followed up that post by noting, “it will NOT be possible to meet with the Disney Characters during this event.” This means that guests, and specifically, Annual Passholders, would be paying to attend an event where they cannot meet or take photos with any of the characters. Considering this is a huge part and bonus about attending events like this, it is shocking to see Disneyland Paris entirely cut meet and greets. As one may imagine, guest response has not been favorable to this decision.

This is not the only complaint or issue that we have seen implemented at Disneyland Paris as of late.

Recently, we reported that Disneyland Paris had new signage asking guests to stay out of the parks between the hours of 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. each day if they want to avoid the large crowds that the theme park boasts.

A ticket to Disneyland Paris starts at $119 euros with transportation, so it is highly unlikely that leaving the park for seven hours is feasible or a good idea for guests who are visiting Paris and do not live there. It also creates panic for tourists who are coming for the first time, expecting to enjoy their day, and immediately seeing that the theme park is advising them to leave for the majority of the day.

At Disneyland Paris, we recently spoke about the closure of two of their parades, ““Dream… and Shine Brighter” and “Disney D-Light” will end permanently on September 30.” Of course, this left many Disneyland Paris guests devastated, as parades are an essential part of the Disney Park experience.

Also, “The “Disney Jr. Dream Factory” will be closing its doors’ temporality from September 25 to October 20, 2023 included.

This will not be the only show to experience downtime, as “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure” will not be performed from Nov 6 to Dec 15, 2023. On top of this, there will be several hotel pool closures:

– Disney Sequoia Lodge: Nov 6-17, 2023

– Davy Crockett Ranch: Nov 20-Dec 1, 2023

– Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel: Dec 4-8, 2023

– Disney Newport Bay Club: Dec 11-15, 2023

Now, we have seen guests locked out of a “relaxing” area of the theme park. DLP Report shared, “The former Annual Pass Office is currently open (or has been left unlocked?) and is full of fuests sheltering from the rain with no Cast Member in sight 😅”

Although the location was left open for a few hours, it quickly shut down and removed all of the guests inside. The account continued, “Playtime’s over, everyone got kicked out and the AP Office doors are locked”

Considering it is not an operational location, it is not shocking to see the doors close here. That being said, in the first photo, we can see a large number of guests using the building as needed shelter, which may speak to guests at Disneyland Paris needing more sheltered areas.

Other Issues at Disneyland Paris

We discussed how the shopping experience at the theme park has been completely altered following the receipt ban in France. Paper receipts will no longer be available due to a ban from the French government. Although the cash register receipt, printed automatically after every purchase in a store, was due to be banned in France on January 1, 2023, the measure was subsequently postponed several times. The government finally decided to postpone its effective date for a third time to August 1, 2023.

On top of this, the parade, Disney Stars on Parade, has been reported to be in very rough shape, with some floats broken while others are entirely missing.

The park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the park continues to expand, we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary, which will come to an end on September 30. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg; we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

If you want to know what has changed, in short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, Minnie Mouse is looking chic as ever in her new pantsuit, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

Have you been to Disneyland Pairs as of late? What are your thoughts?