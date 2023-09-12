Disney Changes Iconic Hotel, Hikes Prices to Over $1,000 a Night

One Disneyland Park just announced the latest changes to its most iconic hotel – and let’s just say that things are getting pricy.

Just like its theme parks, Disney makes regular updates to all of its hotels to maintain the magic (and, of course, draw in more guests).

Over the past few years, we’ve seen Walt Disney World Resort conduct refurbishments of Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, and Disney’s All Star Resorts. The biggest change has been modernizing rooms to eliminate some elements of themed decor, which hasn’t gone down too well with some guests who’ve compared the new look to a hospital.

On the West Coast, one of the hotels at Disneyland Resort is in the middle of its own revamp. Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel will soon become Disney’s Pixar Place Hotel as it takes inspiration from the likes of Toy Story (1995), The Incredibles (2004), and Up (2010).

Updates to Disneyland Hotel

Further afield, Disneyland Paris is carrying out its second major hotel retheme of the past five years. Fresh off renovating Disney’s Hotel New York into Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, Disneyland Hotel will soon become the most regal destination at any Disney Resort in the world.

Today, Disneyland Paris announced that Disneyland Hotel will reopen on January 25, 2024. As teased in previous announcements and a sneak preview shown at Destination D23, hotel will take on a new princess theme, with brand-new restaurants, rooms, and experiences.

Princess decor

Disneyland Hotel’s 487 new rooms are inspired by eleven different classic Disney tales. The most elaborate rooms are the suites, which will be themed to Frozen (2013), Cinderella (1950), Tangled (2010), and Beauty and the Beast (2017) – specifically, the live-action remake starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens.

HD concept art for some of the incredible new Disneyland Hotel Suites:

– Royal Frozen Suite

– Cinderella Suite

– Beauty and the Beast “Princely” Suite inspired by the live action film

– Tangled Suite

👑 HD concept art for some of the incredible new Disneyland Hotel Suites:

– Royal Frozen Suite

– Cinderella Suite

– Beauty and the Beast “Princely” Suite inspired by the live action film

– Tangled Suite pic.twitter.com/HtSO1l6nRB — DLP Report (@DLPReport) September 12, 2023

It will also have the Castle Club. This is essentially a hotel within a hotel that will occupy the top two floors of the building and have its own private check-in area and elevators. Its best room is the Royal Suite Frozen, which spans an incredible 206 square meters.

The hotel’s lobby will have a library theme featuring bookcases full of Disney stories. Its centerpiece will be a chandelier with a glass castle containing a ribbon of crystals. Disney has described it as the “ultimate royal address,” where guests will be greeted by Royal Greeters.

Dining at Disneyland Hotel

A new restaurant named Royal Banquet Hall will replace Inventions. Inspired by the grand halls of medieval castles, this will see Mickey and Minnie welcome guests in new regal costumes before they dine surrounded by paintings of various Disney royals. Meals will cost €100 ($107) per adult.

What was once California Grill will become La Table de Lumière. Every night, guests will be able to meet a different royal couple in a restaurant inspired by the Hall of Mirrors in the Palace of Versailles. It will offer French fine dining and dishes inspired by Beauty and the Beast (1991).

Meanwhile, the hotel’s lobby bar, Cafe Fantasia, will now be known as Fleur de Lys. At the exclusive Castle Club Lounge, there will be a daily character breakfast with the Disney Princesses – conveniently timed for a few months after the end of the Princess Breakfast at Auberge de Cendrillon in Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Immersive and exclusive experiences

During their stay at the hotel, guests will can reserve a Royal Encounter with the Disney Princesses, similar to how guests can currently book the Super Hero Station at Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel. This will only be available to those staying at Disneyland Hotel, not other Disneyland Paris guests – even if they’re staying at a different Disney hotel.

Young guests can visit the new Royal Kids Club, which will feature an “interactive library” with unique augmented reality experiences. They can also undergo a regal makeover at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique or opt for the paid add-on of the My Royal Dream experience.

Disney also mentioned “magical bedtime rituals” which will be available in all rooms except Superior Rooms or Suites. There will also be “surprise happenings with La Troupe Royal Disney and tours with Story Keepers from Thursdays to Sundays.

Additional exclusive benefits for hotel guests include a private turnstile entrance to Disneyland Park and Extra Magic Time.

Prices for new Disneyland Hotel

Now for the not-so-magical part: the prices. A royal Disney experience was never going to come cheap, so it should come as no surprise that nightly rates for two guests range from €810 ($867) to €1350 ($1445). Check out prices and availability for yourself on the Disneyland Paris website.

Is the new Disneyland Hotel on your Disney bucket list? Let us know in the comments!