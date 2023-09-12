Disney World’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique “Traumatizes” Young Girl

A heartbroken parent recently shared their daughter’s “traumatic” experience at one of Walt Disney World Resort’s most expensive offerings: Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is a magical, inclusive Disney Princess experience for children aged 3 to 12 inside Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park and Disney Springs. Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice makeovers start at $99.95 and reach up to $229.95. They include The Carriage Package, The Castle Package, The Deluxe Castle Package, The Disney Encanto Package, The Knight Package, and The Deluxe Knight Package.

“Behold a royal transformation as children become elegant princesses and shining knights—right before your eyes!” the official Walt Disney World Resort experience description reads. “With the wave of a magic wand—plus a few hands-on tricks of the trade—our Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices will pamper and primp your child until they look storybook stunning.”

“The first step is all about the hair! Children can choose from the following styles – Royal Braid: Adorned with accessories, Enchanted: Classic bun, Fantasy: Curly hairpiece and flower halo, Pixie Magic: Ponytail accessory and flower halo. Next, with a wave of a wand, we’ll add makeup, nail polish and other accessories. Plus, the Knight Package is available, which offers a cool look made with styling gel and confetti.”

A Little Girl’s Nightmare

Reddit user u/EdmundCastle recently visited Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique with their four-year-old. Like most parents, the guest made a reservation months in advance and researched the experience online.

“We had built up [Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique] with her for months going into it to make sure she wanted to actually do it,” the guest wrote. “Her heart was set on being Anna in the green dress from Frozen. I saw on TikTok that offerings were limited and tried to get her to have a backup option but you know how four year olds are…”

Unfortunately, Anna and Elsa’s dresses were sold out in all sizes the four-year-old could wear.

“She was heartbroken,” her parent recalled. “It was so frustrating to have booked this pricy experience and then the only dress she wanted isn’t available. The staff were very patient about it but the whole experience was her being heartbroken and mopey. After all, she’s four. 🤷🏻‍♀️ She ended up picking a different princess but no matter what we said or did, she was just really sad.”

“Of course that green coronation dress isn’t sold anywhere online so I can’t just buy it after the fact either,” they continued. “So just a warning if you’re going for the BBB experience, ask at the front desk to check and make sure they have your kid’s sizes in stock before starting the experience. Overall, I think it’s a really flawed system if they’re going to have inventory issues.”

The little girl ended up with a Cinderella dress, but her experience wasn’t positive.

“I’m glad I paid $200+ to create a traumatic memory for her,” the guest concluded.

