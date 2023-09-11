New 5+ Hour Disney Experience Ends in Tragedy, Injury Caught on Camera

Imagine waiting five hours to see your favorite Disney character, only to have the experience end in tragedy?

At Walt Disney World Resort, guests have access to nearly everything they need at their fingertips (literally, My Disney Experience can help you accomplish nearly anything you need). There are four incredible theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, as well as two water parks: Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and the currently closed Disney’s Blizzard Beach, as well as Disney Springs. That is all just scratching the surface because guests can also enjoy the 25+ resorts on property, golf, mini golf, visit ESPN Wide World of Sports, and so much more. The large theme park mogul is plotted on a size of land that is equivalent to San Francisco — which means the theme park is truly its own functioning city.

If you are going to Disney, one of the things that will always bring the theme parks to life are the characters. There is nothing like giving a hug to Mickey Mouse, twirling with a Disney Princess, waving to Winnie the Pooh, smirking at Flynn Rider, and talking about apples with the Evil Queen. Of course, there are so many more character interactions that guests can do, all of which provide the memories that you take home with you.

Another great way for people to meet characters is by attending after-hours events. For example, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Oogie Boogie Bash at Walt Disney World and Disneyland allow guests to meet very rare characters, including villains, that they typically would not see while visiting the parks during the day. On top of that, there is usually fewer people in the theme parks, which means that the lines for some characters may end up getting shorter as the night goes on.

One character that many Disney World guests have been waiting to meet is Figment, the icon of EPCOT, and everyone’s favorite purple dragon. Figment represents all things imagination and was first created in Journey into Imagination, the 1983 EPCOT attraction featuring Figment and Dream Finder. That ride has since gone through multiple renditions and is now named Journey Into Imagination With Figment.

Back in 2022 at D23, it was announced that Figment would be returning to EPCOT as a meet and greet character. Figment’s popularity at EPCOT has been made known for years. When the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Arts kicked off, so did the debut of the highly anticipated Figment popcorn bucket. On opening day, guests were eager to snag one as the line was, at one point, reportedly seven hours long!

Just days after the Figment popcorn bucket debuted, the item completely sold out, leaving several guests disappointed.

The Figment meet and greet was set to debut this summer; however, summer came and went leaving many Disney guests disappointed at the lack of Figment. We did, however, see Vanellope von Schweetz have her final day meeting at ImageWorks in EPCOT’s imagination pavilion. The Disney princess from Wreck It Ralph, and Ralph Breaks the Internet will no longer be meeting at the location as she has gone back to play Slaughter Race forever.

When this happened, many assumed it was for Figment, and until Destination D23, we did not have that confirmed. Now, Figment has been meeting at EPCOT in that same spot, however, his wait has not been short.

Many had taken to social media to confirm that waits for Figment are climbing to around 5 hours. Alex From Florida (@floridian_alex) shared a video of the multi-hour long line, saying, “How much you bet they’re paying the employee in the Figment costume for this 5-hour long wait line?”

How much you bet they’re paying the employee in the Figment costume for this 5 hour long wait line? https://t.co/0L5BCrlADG — Alex From Florida 🐊 (@floridian_alex) September 11, 2023

But, this morning, Figment took a tumble.

Drew (@DrewDisneyDude) shared a video of Figment falling while entering through the link.

FIGMENT DOWN 😭 🎥: thefunaticsblog / Instagram

FIGMENT DOWN 😭 🎥: thefunaticsblog / Instagram pic.twitter.com/y1t2swtzOv — Drew (@DrewDisneyDude) September 11, 2023

It seems that this entry point is a little dangerous for characters, as we have seen Ralph fall in the same spot in the past as well, leaving some to believe that the entryway is a tripping hazard.

Thankfully, Figment was ok, but something like this could have easily resulted in serious injuries for the performer. Currently, at EPCOT, guests can also enjoy the International Food and Wine Festival.

Would you wait five hours to meet Figment?

If you are booking a Walt Disney World vacation in the near future, visiting EPCOT is a must! Guests will be able to enjoy the World Showcase, where they can eat and drink around the world while stopping at attractions like Frozen Ever After and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. With Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind now available, Guests can ride one of the most thrilling rides at Walt Disney World while entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe via a roller coaster. Test Track also provides Guests with high-speed thrills, while rides like Soarin’ Around the World and Living with the Land share breathtaking views. For more Disney information, information on Disney Genie+, and to look at booking a vacation, the Walt Disney World website is a perfect one-stop shop for all things Mickey Mouse.