Heavy Wooden Console Falls off of Wall at Disneyland Hotel

A terrified group of Disneyland Paris Guests recently shared their experience after nearly being crushed by a wooden wall console at a Disneyland hotel.

The group stayed at Explorers Hotel, a Disneyland Partner Hotel that offers free shuttles to Disneyland Park (Paris) and Walt Disney Studios Park. Though The Walt Disney Company doesn’t own the hotel, Disneyland Paris gives it a three-star rating and offers Disney Park ticket packages alongside reservations. But this incident could impact the pirate-themed hotel’s reputation.

Meg (@meglovesavotoast), one of the women involved, shared this video of the aftermath of a heavy wooden wall console and television falling to the ground in the middle of the night:

Thankfully, the Guests were uninjured. In the video’s comments, one joked that she somehow “got the best sleep after that.”

Surprisingly, this is not the first incident of its kind. In November, another TikToker revealed she was crushed inside a 600-pound trundle bed that fell off the wall at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort, an official Walt Disney World Resort hotel.

“I knew I wasn’t going to be able to scream unless I got out, so with adrenaline, I ripped my head and my chest out,” the Guest said at the time. “The whole thing came collapsing back down on my right arm. Adrenaline kicked in. It hurt so bad, but I needed to scream.”

Her family helped her out, and she escaped with just some bad bruising and a hematoma on her arm. The Guest tried to sue Walt Disney World Resort, but a lawyer said she didn’t have a case. The Central Florida Disney Park offered the family free FastPasses, a partial room credit, and a few hard-to-get dining reservations.

